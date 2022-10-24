Create

NASCAR 2022: Final results for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 24, 2022 11:13 AM IST
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 (Photo by Getty)

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 is finally done and dusted. The second race of the Round of 8 started at 2:30 pm ET and lasted for 3 hours, 5 minutes, and 24 seconds. The Homestead-Miami Speedway race had a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson secured his third win of the 2022 NASCAR season. This made him the fifth no-playoff driver to win a race in the postseason after being eliminated from the playoffs in the Round of 12.

Kyle Larson’s win means that three spots are still open in the Championship 4 event, with Joey Logano having already locked in his spot last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Retweet to congratulate Kyle Larson on his NASCAR Cup Series WIN at Homestead-Miami Speedway!What might have been. #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/vIG904MRH2

Larson dominated the field by winning both stages and led 199 laps. On the final restart, he drove away his #5 car from the rest of the field to win the Dixie Vodka 400 at 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway race win marked the 19th NASCAR Cup Series career victory for the #5 Chevrolet driver. Kyle Larson became the fourth driver to win at least three races this season.

THREE #Championship4 spots will be up for grabs at the #Xfinity500 at @MartinsvilleSwy! https://t.co/iQ8kaUAyi5

Meanwhile, Ross Chastain scored his second consecutive runner-up finish. He was followed by AJ Allmendinger, Austin Dillon, and Brad Keselowski completing the top five.

Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe failed to finish the race. Briscoe is now in a do-or-die situation, trailing by 44 points to make the final four.

NASCAR 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 final results

Here are the final results for the 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #1 - Ross Chastain
  3. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  4. #3 - Austin Dillon
  5. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  6. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  7. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  8. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  9. #18 - Kyle Busch
  10. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  11. #20 - Christopher Bell
  12. #24 - William Byron
  13. #17 - Chris Buescher
  14. #9 - Chase Elliott
  15. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  16. #34 - Michael McDowell
  17. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #10 - Aric Almirola
  22. #23 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  23. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #48 - Noah Gragson (i)
  26. #42 - Ty Dillon
  27. #45 - John Hunter Nemechek (i)
  28. #31 - Justin Haley
  29. #77 - Landon Cassill (i)
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  32. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  33. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #8 - Tyler Reddick (DNF)
  36. #14 - Chase Briscoe (DNF)

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Martinsville Speedway for the elimination race of the Round of 8 on October 30, 2022.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...