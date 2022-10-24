NASCAR 2022: Final results for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 is finally done and dusted. The second race of the Round of 8 started at 2:30 pm ET and lasted for 3 hours, 5 minutes, and 24 seconds. The Homestead-Miami Speedway race had a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson secured his third win of the 2022 NASCAR season. This made him the fifth no-playoff driver to win a race in the postseason after being eliminated from the playoffs in the Round of 12.

Kyle Larson’s win means that three spots are still open in the Championship 4 event, with Joey Logano having already locked in his spot last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX



What might have been. Retweet to congratulate Kyle Larson on his NASCAR Cup Series WIN at Homestead-Miami Speedway!What might have been. #NASCARPlayoffs Retweet to congratulate Kyle Larson on his NASCAR Cup Series WIN at Homestead-Miami Speedway!What might have been. #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/vIG904MRH2

Larson dominated the field by winning both stages and led 199 laps. On the final restart, he drove away his #5 car from the rest of the field to win the Dixie Vodka 400 at 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway race win marked the 19th NASCAR Cup Series career victory for the #5 Chevrolet driver. Kyle Larson became the fourth driver to win at least three races this season.

Meanwhile, Ross Chastain scored his second consecutive runner-up finish. He was followed by AJ Allmendinger, Austin Dillon, and Brad Keselowski completing the top five.

Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe failed to finish the race. Briscoe is now in a do-or-die situation, trailing by 44 points to make the final four.

NASCAR 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 final results

Here are the final results for the 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#5 - Kyle Larson #1 - Ross Chastain #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #3 - Austin Dillon #6 - Brad Keselowski #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #4 - Kevin Harvick #18 - Kyle Busch #99 - Daniel Suárez #20 - Christopher Bell #24 - William Byron #17 - Chris Buescher #9 - Chase Elliott #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #34 - Michael McDowell #12 - Ryan Blaney #22 - Joey Logano #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #10 - Aric Almirola #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #7 - Corey LaJoie #41 - Cole Custer #48 - Noah Gragson (i) #42 - Ty Dillon #45 - John Hunter Nemechek (i) #31 - Justin Haley #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #43 - Erik Jones #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #51 - Cody Ware #8 - Tyler Reddick (DNF) #14 - Chase Briscoe (DNF)

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Martinsville Speedway for the elimination race of the Round of 8 on October 30, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes