Kyle and Samantha Busch welcome second child to the family

On Tuesday, Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha Busch announced the birth of their second baby, Lennix Key Busch. The couple revealed the news via social media by sharing a post. Both parents were overjoyed at the birth of their daughter.

Kyle Busch expressed his feelings on Twitter and wrote:

“By the grace of God our sweet baby girl is here! Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness #GirlDad”

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch

May 10, 2022

5:12 am

6.1 oz 20 in



By the grace of God our sweet baby girl is here!



Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness #GirlDad Lennix Key BuschMay 10, 20225:12 am6.1 oz 20 inBy the grace of God our sweet baby girl is here!Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness Lennix Key BuschMay 10, 20225:12 am6.1 oz 20 inBy the grace of God our sweet baby girl is here!Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness 💕 #GirlDad https://t.co/HBVAxglQSM

Samantha also took to Twitter and wrote:

“We’re beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl. Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair & a big bro waiting to meet her! Thank you everyone who has followed our journey & prayed with us.”

Samantha Busch @SamanthaBusch

May 10, 2022

5:12 am

6.1 oz 20 in



We’re beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl. Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair & a big bro waiting to meet her!



Thank you everyone who has followed our journey & prayed with us. Lennix Key BuschMay 10, 20225:12 am6.1 oz 20 inWe’re beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl. Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair & a big bro waiting to meet her!Thank you everyone who has followed our journey & prayed with us. Lennix Key BuschMay 10, 20225:12 am6.1 oz 20 inWe’re beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl. Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair & a big bro waiting to meet her!Thank you everyone who has followed our journey & prayed with us. 💕 https://t.co/IoHIPmRKCm

The photos in the post show a healthy newborn covered in a pink blanket, with a sparkly “Lennix” embossed on it.

Baby Busch arrived at 5:12 a.m. local time, weighing 6.1 oz and measuring 20 inches at birth. The couple has an older son, Brexton Busch, who will turn seven next week.

In November 2021, Busch’s wife Samantha said that she and Kyle were adding a little baby to their family after sharing their long journey with infertility. Later in May 2022, she shared with fans that they were expecting a second child via a surrogate.

Kyle Busch’s performance in the previous 2022 Cup Series races

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch is one of the most experienced active drivers on the schedule. The 37-year-old has had an impressive season, excluding a few outings. He recorded his 60th career win at Bristol’s dirt race on April 17th and posted seven top-10 finishes so far in the first 12 Cup races.

In the opening race of the season, the two-time Cup Series champion showed his temperament and finished in the top-10. However, his season has also featured subpar performances at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Toyota Owners 400 and Goodyear 400.

Earlier, he put up consistent performances from Daytona International Speedway to Talladega Superspeedway, with the exception of Circuit of the Americas and Richmond Raceway.

The Las Vegas-native had a bad outing last weekend at Darlington Raceway. Despite that, he stands sixth in the points table standings with 364 points.

The veteran driver will be seen in action at Kansas Speedway for AdventHealth 400 on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi