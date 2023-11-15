Kyle Weatherman bags a full-time NASCAR Xfinity ride for 2024 with DGM Racing

DGM Racing on Tuesday (November 14) announced that the organization has signed Kyle Weatherman for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Weatherman, who competed as a part-time driver this past Xfinity season, will drive the #91 Chevrolet on full-time basis, with a primary sponsorship from DriveSmart Warranty in 2024. The car finance and loan company has served as a primary sponsor for Weatherman at Texas Motor Speedway in 2023.

Kyle Weatherman feels grateful for getting the opportunity to drive #91 Xfinity car at DGM Racing. He called DGM his home and confident to continue the momentum in 2024.

In a team release, Weatherman expressed his emotions on working with DGM in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“I can’t express how grateful I am for the opportunity to run DGM Racing’s No. 91 full-time next year!. The men and women at DGM put their all into racing, and I am happy to call this team home for the next 33 races. We’ve had a lot of great runs together, and I’m confident we will carry that momentum into next season.”

“His dedication to the sport is unmatched” – DGM Racing owner on Kyle Weatherman

The 26-year-old driver and DGM Racing have made 13 starts together and scored six top-20 finishes including his career-best finish of eighth at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2022. They came together for their first full season and will look to build a successful campaign going into 2024.

In a team release, DGM Racing Owner, Mario Gosselin said:

“Kyle is a well-rounded racer with a lot of knowledge and speed! His dedication to the sport is unmatched, and I am really looking forward to having him join us in the shop and at the track for a full season. I’m proud to partner with DriveSmart, an organization that shares the same family values as we do, and I look forward to achieving new milestones with their support.”

Kyle Weatherman has made 93 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series over the last five seasons. He has collected up three top-10 finishes, and 14 top-15s while driving for a number of lower-tier teams such as JD Motorsports, Jesse Iwuji Motorsports, and Mike Harmon Racing.

The Wentzville, Missouri-native drove for three teams this season on a part-time basis, and finished the season at 26th place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship standings.