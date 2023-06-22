Kyle Weatherman could drive JD Motorsports’ #4 car for the rest of NASCAR Xfinity season

Kyle Weatherman is set to drive the #4 Chevrolet Camaro for JD Motorsports in the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway this Saturday. Weatherman will be replacing Garrett Smithley, who was driving the #4 car till the previous race.

In addition to racing this weekend with JD Motorsports, Weatherman is being considered to join the #4 team for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old finally seems to have found a permanent ride after making nine starts with four different teams in the first half of the NASCAR Xfinity season.

Johny Davis, the owner of JD Motorsports, stated his confidence in the abilities of Weatherman and added that the team is evaluating the possibility of running him for the rest of the season.

"We’re confident we’ll have a good run Saturday at Nashville with Kyle," Davis said. "This is a change as well as a look forward to the second half of the season, and we’re hoping this will work out for the best for all involved. This series only gets tougher, and we’re putting everything together to give the No. 4 team their best shot."

The team owner thanked the departing Garrett Smithley for the efforts he put in over the years, as he said:

"Garrett has been an important part of this team and what it’s been able to do over the years. We appreciate the input he has had, the strength and smarts he’s shown on the racetrack and the network of people and sponsors he’s brought along. We wish him only the best."

Midway through the season, three drivers have taken the wheel of the #4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. Bayley Curry made the first four starts, with Smithley taking over until his last start in Portland. Cup Series driver Ty Dillon was behind the wheel at Sonoma.

Kyle Weatherman will be the fourth driver to drive the #4 Chevy this season. For his first start with the team in Nashville, the car will be sponsored by multiple brands. These include Trophy Tractor, Dozer Winch, TailGater, Page Construction, and others.

Exploring Kyle Weatherman's Xfinity results this season

Weatherman in the NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200

Halfway through the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity season, Kyle Weatherman has made nine starts with four different teams. He kicked off his season at Las Vegas, driving the #02 Chevy for Our Motorsports.

Four races later, Weatherman was announced as joining FRS Racing to drive the #96 Chevy at Richmond and Martinsville before returning to the #02 team for a single start at Dover. There, he achieved his best result of the season, finishing 14th.

The 25-year-old then made a single start with DGM Racing driving the #91 Chevy at Charlotte and later went to SS-Green Light Racing to drive the #08 Ford at Sonoma.

The Wentzville, Missouri native's only full-time season came in 2021, when he drove for Mike Harmon Racing.

