Kyle Weatherman takes a cheeky dig at JJ Yeley’s crew chief post Atlanta Xfinity race bust-up 

The second race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season saw DGM Racing driver Kyle Weatherman get into an altercation with fellow driver JJ Yeley's crew chief. The incident, which took place after the 250-mile-long event on Saturday, saw Yeley's crew chief Jason Miller aggressively take to Weatherman for the drivers' run-in on the track.

Despite the pushing and shoving on the pit road leading up to nothing more serious, the #91 Chevrolet Camaro driver did not shy away from taking a sly dig at his fellow driver's crew chief, Miller.

Summing up his day at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Kyle Weatherman finished in P17, which was where the 26-year-old started the first time the green flag fell. Weatherman also touched on how a damaged car held him back throughout the race, along with the unpleasant incident. He said after the race:

"Eventful day here in @ATLMotorSpdwy ended up P.17 right where we started 1) got LR damage really early and it was a parachute after that 2) right when I’m getting out of the car a crew member comes over to my car and wants to pick a fight @NASCAR official took him down just as fast as he came over. Thanks @GoDriveSmart for the support all weekend"

Hinting at how Jason Miller could not escalate matters with Kyle Weatherman to more than some pushes and shoves, the DGM Racing driver seemed appreciative of NASCAR officials at the track.

Fans praise Kyle Weatherman for taking "high ground" during altercation with JJ Yeley's crew chief

Fans on social media were appreciative of how Kyle Weatherman managed to handle an aggressive situation after this weekend's Raptor King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

"Come on, who picks a fight with @KyleWeatherman?? Kyle isn’t wrecking anyone on purpose….Yeley just got in a bad spot. It’s racing, not street fighting. Weatherman taking the high ground. Nice job, Kyle!" said one fan.

Others felt the complete opposite of how Weatherman should interact with Yeley after the race:

Some enjoyed the entertainment and engagement the incident brought to itself:

NASCAR heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend to kick off the 2024 west swing with The LiUNA! on March 2, 2024 at 5:00 pm ET.