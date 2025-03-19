"Las Vegas wasn’t in the cards for us" - Christopher Bell's wife Morgan reacts to JGR racer's Pennzoil 400 finish

Christopher Bell's wife, Morgan, recently shared her thoughts on the driver's performance in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell was aiming for a historic fourth consecutive victory but endured a disappointing finish, falling short of his streak last Sunday.

A pre-race throttle body change forced the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing star to start from the back. Bell steadily worked his way through the field, breaking into the top 10 by the end of Stage 1. However, in Stage 2, a pit stop issue arose when his crew detected a loose left wheel just as he was leaving his pit box.

Following the end of the race, Morgan Bell shared a post on her Instagram account featuring a picture of the couple on pit road at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Morgan captioned the post:

"Las Vegas wasn’t in the cards for us♠️"

Christopher Bell met Morgan in 2010, and their friendship eventually turned into a relationship. They got engaged in December 2018 and the couple tied the knot in February 2020 at Coley Hall at The Liberty in North Carolina, just a week before Bell's Daytona 500 debut. Now, they continue to support each other through Bell’s impressive NASCAR career.

The 30-year-old driver has had one of the most impressive starts to a season this year, having won three back-to-back races in the first five events. Despite facing several challenges at Las Vegas, Christopher Bell finished the race with a respectable P12 finish.

Christopher Bell reflects on Las Vegas struggles after streak-snapping race: "It got away from us"

Christopher Bell was on one of the most iconic runs in the recent history of NASCAR. After a disappointing night at a rain-delayed Daytona 500, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver pulled up his socks and went on to win three races at Atlanta, COTA, and Phoenix Raceway.

After falling short of winning four consecutive races, a feat last achieved in 2007 by NASCAR Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson, Bell shared his candid thoughts. He said via NBC Sports:

"It was a grind today for sure. I don’t really know how I feel yet, but we certainly didn’t do what we did the last couple of weeks and that was just have a nice clean race. I think the Interstate Camry was definitely capable of competing for the win when we were at our best but just going to the back and to the front and to the back and to the front, we just didn’t get a handle on the balance, because it changes so much from being back there."

"I felt like we were in position in stage two to contend for another win, but it got away from us."

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will next compete in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami this coming Sunday. Fans can catch the live action on FOX Sports 1, MRN and SiriusXM at 3:00 p.m. ET.

