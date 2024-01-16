Lawless Alan returns to Reaume Brothers Racing ahead of 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season

Lawless Alan will have a new home heading into the upcoming 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. Reaume Brothers Racing announced that the organization has signed Alan to drive full-time in the #33 Ford F-150 Truck. The 2024 season will be his third consecutive season as full-time Truck driver.

It's a return of Lawless Alan to Reaume Brothers Racing, the team where the 23-year-old driver began his tenure in the NASCAR Truck Series at Daytona Road Course back in 2021. His campaign will be backed by longtime sponsors AUTOParkIt, AUTOChargeIt, and AUTODockIt.

In a statement, team owner Josh Reaume said:

“We take a lot of pride in having Lawless return after debuting with us several years ago. Our paths diverged as our team continued to grow while Lawless has been developing and honing his race craft. While placing all the chips on the table, we have aligned with one goal… to shock the entire series with our success. 2024 we will not be accepting the status quo, as a small team we want every large team scratching their heads on Monday mornings wondering how we are overachieving them.”

Lawless Alan kicked off his debut Truck season with a five-race stint with RBR followed by the four-race stint with Niece Motorsports in 2021. He then joined Niece Motorsports as full-time driver in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Lawless Alan excited to join Reaume Brother Racing in 2024

Lawless Alan had a decent campaign in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season for Niece Motorsports. His career best finish of P10 came at the Talladega Superspeedway. He ended the season with one top-10 finish and at 22nd place in the points table.

In a team press release, Alan stated:

“I’m very excited to be racing for Reaume Brothers Racing in 2024. It’s a welcome return from my debut races in the NCTS that presents great opportunities for my career. I’m also excited to continue my long-standing relationship with AUTOParkIt, AUTOChargeIt, and AUTODockIt as we build on the success we have achieved together in previous years.”

“I believe that this team and I can continue to grow together. We have both been labeled as underdogs throughout our time in NASCAR, and I believe that with the resources that each of us brings to the table, we can really do something special.”

Watch Lawless Alan in action when the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16.