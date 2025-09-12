Layne Riggs rebounds from early spin to conquer Bristol night race, secures Round of 8 spot for FRM

Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs recently competed in the second race of the Round of 10, the UNOH 250 presented by Ohio Logistics, held at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Despite getting involved in an early race spin, Riggs secured his third win of the season at Bristol.

The #34 Ford truck driver had a decent qualifying session for the 250-lap race and secured a spot among the top ten drivers. He began the race from P7 with a best time of 15.35 seconds and a top speed of 124.98 mph. Meanwhile, his Ford teammate Jake Garcia took the pole position with a 0.10-second lead over Riggs.

Despite a good start, Layne Riggs encountered a setback during the opening lap of the 250-lap race. During the lap, Riggs got loose under the #7 driver, Corey Day, and spun out on the track. Fortunately, the FRM driver avoided damage and finished stage one in P9. He then jumped seven spots and wrapped stage two in P2.

Later, during the final stage of the race, the #34 Ford driver took the lead and led 110 laps before crossing the finish line 0.759 seconds ahead of Ben Rhodes. Reflecting on the same, NASCAR analyst Davey Segal wrote:

"Spin and win for @LayneRiggs99 After going around on the opening lap, he storms back and decisively wins at @ItsBristolBaby for @Team_FRM for the second straight year. Punches his ticket to the Round of 8 for the @NASCAR_Trucks. Rhodes, Heim, Majeski & Hemric the top 5."

After his latest triumph at Bristol Motor Speedway, Layne Riggs locked in his spot for the next phase of playoffs, the Round of 8. The first race of the Round of 8, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Race at Charlotte ROVAL, is scheduled on October 3, 2025, at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

FRM's Layne Riggs got candid about keeping his studies on track while competing as a full-time Truck Series driver

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Layne Riggs has enrolled himself as an engineering student at UNC Charlotte. Riggs noted that managing both simultaneously is not quite easy, as the two things are time-consuming and challenging.

“You have to dedicate yourself because engineering homework is not something you can quickly spit out in 30 minutes," Riggs was quoted as saying by Niner Times in October of 2024.

The Truck Series driver appreciates the university for letting him follow his passion while studying. He also praised his professors, who recognized him and respected him for handling his passion and studies at the same time.

Before the Bristol race, Layne Riggs ranked second in the Truck Series points table with 2065 points to his credit. Meanwhile, his Front Row Motorsports teammate Chandler Smith ranked ninth in the points table with 2027 points to his name.

