“Left it all on the table”: Christopher Bell bummed by his Kansas mistake that ultimately ended up in Chase Elliott’s favor

Christopher Bell left Kansas Speedway disappointed after missing out on a win in the Round of 12. The Hollywood Casino 400 came down to two overtime restarts, where Bell started on the front row.

Ad

Both times he was pushed up the track, and Chase Elliott ended up taking advantage. Elliott won the race, while Bell had to settle for third place behind Elliott and Denny Hamlin. The mistake came on the restart timing. Bell admitted afterward that he got caught in the wrong spot.

“That was a bummer when I lost the lead on the restart when I caught the wrong timing line,” Bell told NBC Sports.

Ad

Trending

He explained that choosing the inside or outside lane was a “50/50” call, and in this case it didn’t work out.

Bell had the lead in position but couldn’t hold it, and Elliott turned that into a playoff win. Bell, meanwhile, still got 50 points, which gives him a strong chance to move into the Round of 8 even without the Kansas victory.

Even with the frustration, Bell said he was proud of the effort. He said,

Ad

“I felt like we left it all on the table. It was rewarding to be restarting on that front row and knowing that if I win I advance, and I get out of here and don’t win, that we are in a really good spot. I’m proud of our team.”

The Charlotte ROVAL is next, and Christopher Bell goes into the race with a 44-point cushion above the playoff cut line. That gap means he does not need to win to advance, but he has made it clear that winning is still the goal. Bell has been one of the top road course drivers this year, though Shane van Gisbergen has been the one to beat in that category.

Ad

Christopher Bell speaks on Hamlin-Gibbs clash before Kansas

Before the Kansas race, Christopher Bell was asked about the Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs incident at New Hampshire. The two Joe Gibbs Racing teammates made contact while fighting for 11th place, and Gibbs spun out. Bell shared his view in an interview with NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass,

“I think it’s definitely fair to say that a line was crossed, and that was bad. We don’t need to get any teammates wrecked. Hopefully, we do better moving forward,” Bell said.

Ad

When asked if the team’s perspective had changed since the incident, Christopher Bell did not go into detail but said the discussions had been useful. He explained,

“I only think that I will sum this up is that we had a productive meeting. And I feel optimistic about changes and moving forward,”

At New Hampshire, Christopher Bell finished sixth. That strong run gave him momentum heading into Kansas, where he started fifth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.