Leigh Diffey “so excited and grateful” over NASCAR's return as NBC’s play-by-play commentator

Veteran track and field commentator Leigh Diffey is thrilled to join NBC Sports to call this week's race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24. Diffey is known for his commentaries at the Rolex 24, the Supercross, the Daytona 200, and the American Flat Track at the famed track in Florida, about 50 miles north of Orlando.

According to an official report by NBC Sports, Diffey's stint as the lead play-by-play commentator will begin at Daytona and continue through the postseason till Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway on November 10. The 53-year-old Australian has also served as the lead voice for NBC coverage of the IndyCar Series for over a decade.

Elated at the opportunity, Diffey took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"I have had the fortune of calling the Rolex 24 at @DAYTONA, Supercross at Daytona, the Daytona 200 and American Flat Track at the famed racing venue. Tomorrow I head to Florida to fulfill a Motorsport commentators dream of calling @NASCAR at Daytona … so excited and grateful."

Diffey was also the lead track and field play-by-play voice at this year's Summer Olympics in Paris. With him away from the IndyCar arena, renowned sportscaster Kevin Lee will assume his role.

Lee's career as a play-by-play commentator spans over 30 years. He has been a host and pit reporter for the NTT IndyCar Series on NBC since 2009 and has called several IndyCar races this season. Rick Allen, the lead commentator for NASCAR on NBC since 2015, will continue calling the NASCAR Xfinity Series races for the remainder of the season.

Leigh Diffey reflects on opportunities beyond motorsports

Leigh Diffey at the US Olympic Team Trials - Source: Imagn

Journalist Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic recently interviewed Leigh Diffey. They talked about how the latter felt about calling this year's Olympics, which was held between July 26 and August 11.

"I think anytime that you are challenged to do something different, it helps you grow," Leigh Diffey told Bianchi. "It helps you grow as a person. Helps you grow as a broadcaster. It makes you think a little bit differently. And, at the same time, I’m still in my lane, so to speak, as far as racing."

Leigh Diffey expressed his gratitude towards NBC Sports for giving him these opportunities. He explained that his experience as a motorsport commentator has only helped him become a better track and field broadcaster.

"I’m very, very grateful that NBC has given me these opportunities. I’ve been with the company for 12 years now, and they’ve thrown lots of different things at me," Diffey continued. "Being a motorsport commentator has made me a better track and field broadcaster, and being a track and field broadcaster has made me a better motorsport commentator as well."

"I think that I can bring a little bit of motorsports to track and field and vice versa. And I really enjoy that. I enjoy being allowed to grow into the track and field role as well. And I have awesome teammates on both sides. There’s more crossover between the two than you think," he added.

With just two races to go till the post-seasonal battle kicks off at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and 12 playoff spots already booked by wins, NASCAR fans can only speculate. Who are the four drivers to complete the 16-driver field for the Round-of-16 opener? Only time will tell.

