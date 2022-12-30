"Less Chardonnay and Brie, more Budweiser and nachos" - Drivers and fans react to ever-growing NASCAR vs F1 question

NASCAR vs F1 has become a common topic of discussion in racing in the last couple of years. Parker Kligerman, an Xfinity Series driver and race analyst for NBC, recently posed a thought-provoking question on social media, continuing the discussion.

Parker Kligerman on Christmas morning tweeted:

“Last night, I had a brand new @F1 fan from watching Drive To Survive say to me: “I now want to be a @NASCAR fan, sell me on it” How would you answer? Merry Christmas”

It was an open-ended question that offered the opportunity for varied responses. A few NASCAR drivers joined the conversation immediately.

Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie had a hilarious response which highlighted the benefits of NASCAR over F1.

Lajoie tweeted:

“Less Chardonnay and Brie, more Budweiser and nachos.”

Veteran racer Andy Lally successfully managed to address the great resentment that even some F1 fans hold towards the sport.

Lally tweeted:

“More passes in one NASCAR race than an entire F1 season..”

Parker Kligerman’s followers were also quick to react to the prompt and came up with a bunch of ideas.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

“NASCAR is by far the most fan friendly sport. For less than the cheapest F1 ticket, we got 2 tickets for all of Phoenix championship weekend, infield experience weekend tickets, autographs from over half the Xfinity field, picture with Ross out in the wild, (cont.)”

“Sell them on the people, not the cars. It's always been about the characters.”

“You can start with 19 different drivers won races in the 2022 season. That's a pretty competitive year for any motor sport. Passing is also another selling point. There isn't much in an @F1 race. Fan friendly with a lot of personality from the drivers. That's just a few.”

“Just show him this…”

NASCAR’s exhibition race Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum field expands to 27

The second annual Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is set to start on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. The governing body announced last week that they have expanded the field to 27 cars as compared to last year’s 23-car grid.

The eligibility list for the exhibition race includes all the Cup Series team drivers and owners. The format for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will be similar to the last edition.

2022 Cup Series Champion Joey Logano will look to defend his Clash title and will be an automatic qualifier.

