“Let him be him”: Corey LaJoie delivers his view on Bubba Wallace flipping the bird on live TV at North Wilkesboro

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace, renowned across the racing world for bringing drama wherever he goes, is providing those who dislike him yet another opportunity to attack him.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250 got off to a bumpy start on Saturday (May 20) when reporters asked Wallace in a post-race interview about being booed by fans after the race. It was clear by the expression on his face and the way he held himself that it bothered him, regardless of how he expressed it.

Wallace informed reporters that he was making too much money to worry about what haters in the grandstand thought of his racing performance and him personally.

That's all well and good, but during Sunday (May 21)'s NASCAR CUP Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Wallace made it quite plain that, after all, he was furious about being booed and insulted – delivering a classic Bubba Wallace Moment of pettiness.

Wallace was just beginning another interview after finishing second behind driver Kyle Larson when he looked away from the camera and blatantly flipped the bird to the camera, before lazily continuing with the interview.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) @SiriusXMNASCAR



“Nobody shows their emotions, good or bad, as often or as evident as Bubba [...] let him be him.” Few know @BubbaWallace better than @CoreyLaJoie . He provided some perspective on him flashing an obscene gesture on TV Sunday night.“Nobody shows their emotions, good or bad, as often or as evident as Bubba [...] let him be him.” Few know @BubbaWallace better than @CoreyLaJoie. He provided some perspective on him flashing an obscene gesture on TV Sunday night.💯 “Nobody shows their emotions, good or bad, as often or as evident as Bubba [...] let him be him.” https://t.co/T2U7iWcPKr

That clip of Bubba went viral across all social media. Recently Corey LaJoie sat down with Sirius XM NASCAR radio and shared his thoughts on this incident.

"Nobody shows their emotions good or bad as often or as evident as Bubba...that's Bubba man. Let him be him..." Corey LaJoie said.

Wallace clearly wanted to irritate the haters who booed him and they come out in force on Twitter almost immediately. People demanded that he must be penalized for these actions. But NASCAR denied taking any actions against Bubba Wallace.

NASCAR still trying to find how Bubba Wallace's radio was hacked

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

NASCAR authorities are investigating how a radio channel used by Bubba Wallace's crew was likely hacked during last weekend's All-Star race, allowing an unknown person to transmit an offensive message.

"Go back to where you came from,' the voice said.

According to NASCAR spokesperson Mike Forde, the team quickly had its security and racing electronic teams investigate the incident. He said Wallace was not aware of the comment.

NASCAR, according to Forde, is attempting to establish who cracked Wallace's radio conversations and how it was accomplished, as well as the most effective strategy for preventing it from happening again in the future.

Wallace's 23XI Racing team didn't respond to a request for comment right away. NASCAR had previously stated that there were no intentions to sanction Wallace when he appeared to make an obscene gesture on video before a live interview with Fox Sports earlier this week.

Poll : 0 votes