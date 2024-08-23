“Let him run NASCAR Trucks at Talladega” - Insider jokes after Max Verstappen says he wants to "do other stuff" post-F1 retirement

Renowned NASCAR insider and motorsport.com editor Alanis King responded to Formula 1 sensation Max Verstappen's answer to a question on post-retirement plans. When asked if Verstappen wants to race in other racing disciplines, the 26-year-old speedster said that he wants to "do other stuff."

Red Bull Racing driver Verstappen has won three consecutive world championships from 2021 to 2023, and the ESPY Award for Best Driver in 2023 and 2024. He also won the prestigious Autosport International Racing Driver Award thrice, in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Verstappen was asked about plans to drive in other categories. He replied:

"Once I stop F1, I want to do other stuff."

These comments were posted on X (formerly Twitter). King said in response:

"Let him run NASCAR Trucks at Talladega. It’s what his heart wants."

Vestappen's comments also come following Hendrick Motorsports icon and former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson opining that he is better than Verstappen in almost every form of motorsport. Since then, NASCAR fans have been speculating about Verstappen's entry into other forms of competitive racing, such as IndyCars, sprint cars, and winged midgets; in other words, things that Larson excels at.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Verstappen is worth a whopping $90 million. In 2015, he became the youngest driver to drive in F1 by running the Australian Grand Prix. Verstappen leads the current 2024 Formula 1 standings with 277 points to his name. He has amassed 7 wins and 9 podiums this season.

Max Verstappen rules out running his 400th career race

Max Verstappen during the F1 Grand Prix Of The Netherlands 2024 Previews (Source: Getty)

Max Verstappen is about to become the youngest driver to achieve the 200 mark as he prepares to compete in the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Park Zandvoort on August 25. He was asked recently whether he could see himself hitting the 400 race mark, which would mean running just north of another 8 seasons in the sport.

Verstappen said:

"No."

He added:

"So we passed halfway for sure. But it's been already of course an incredible ride. It doesn't feel like 200, but of course we're doing a lot of races now in a year, so you add them quite quickly" (via hindustantimes.com).

The closest an F1 driver has come to the 400-start mark is Fernando Alonso, who drives the #14 machine for Aston Martin and will be competing in his 396th F1 race at the Dutch GP. Close behind is the Mercedes veteran Lewis Hamilton, who will be making his 347th start in the 72-lap event.

F1 is set to return at Zandvoort in the Netherlands after a month-long summer break. Although Verstappen is currently on a 4-race winless streak, he has won all three Dutch Grand Prix events since its revival on the F1 calendar in 2021.

