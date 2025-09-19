“Let’s not do that anymore”: Leah Pruett makes feelings clear on Tony Stewart’s “very scary” NHRA crash

Leah Pruett shared her thoughts on Tony Stewart's recent crash in the NHRA Reading Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway. She recalled how the crash unfolded and the 'pure silence' that followed.Sunday's (September 13) Top Fuel race was the first event in the 'Countdown to the Championship'. Stewart went against Doug Kalitta in Round 2 of the eliminations, where the latter won the bout, but lost his left front after crossing the finish line.As both cars ran into the shutdown area, Kalitta's car veered into Stewart's lane and flipped him over briefly. Stewart ended up crashing into the wall, while Kalitta's dragster came to a stop at the centre line.Although Stewart walked away relatively unharmed, the incident left Leah Pruett shaken. On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, she gave her first-hand account of the crash, saying,&quot;All of this massive smoke and then first thing I heard over the PA was oh, and their parachutes are tangled and dug its into Tony. And then it's just pure silence. And I go to radio, Check Tony and, Silence. Nothing there.&quot;&quot;So just, you know, trying to think of the best case scenario, definitely not the worst. Very scary, but it's part of what you subscribe for, I guess, like a small percentage of it. But yeah. Let's not do that anymore,&quot; she added.Tony Stewart seems to have no memory of the crash altogether. He reported symptoms of a concussion, but has confirmed his presence for the second race of the 'Countdown'.He came into the playoffs as the regular season champion. Following his crash, however, Stewart has slipped to second in the standings with a 19-point deficit to Doug Kalitta.Tony Stewart comments on racing against Leah PruettTony Stewart and Leah Pruett have been married since 2021. Leah Pruett took a brief hiatus from NHRA during her pregnancy last year, and Stewart filled in for her at Tony Stewart Racing Nitro. However, Pruett is set to return for the 2026 season, making it an interesting face-off between the couple.On the same episode of Happy Hour podcast, Stewart shared his thoughts on going against his wife.&quot;I said I would not race against my wife, I lied to myself obviously....I thought if we race each other and we win, I get kicked to the couch for an undisclosed amount of time. If I lose, then I have to sit there and listen to my phone blow up about how I got my a** kicked by my wife,&quot; he said.Tony Stewart added that the face-off could still be 'fun', as he believes they can 'handle' the pressures of racing each other. Pruette will reclaim her ride at TSR Nitro, while Stewart will drive for Elite Motorsports in 2026.Leah Pruett recently took part in a private test organised by Stewart's team at Virginia Motorsports Park. It was her first drive in a Top Fuel dragster, 499 days after stepping away from NHRA.