Tony Stewart tells Kevin Harvick about the ordeals of potentially racing against his wife, Leah Pruett

Tony Stewart opened up about racing his wife, Leah Pruett, in NHRA Top Fuel. While it’s something he never imagined doing before, he admitted that no matter the outcome—whether he wins or loses—it still feels like a lose-lose situation.Stewart explained that if he comes out on top, it might stir up tension at home, joking that he could end up stuck on the couch. But if he loses, he knows fans will roast him on social media for getting beaten by his wife.The three-time NASCAR champion has teamed up with Elite Motorsports for a Top Fuel entry next season. That means Pruett will be back behind the wheel of the Tony Stewart Racing Dodge—the same car her husband has been driving while she stepped away to focus on her pregnancy and later their first-born son, Dominic James.In an interview with Kevin Harvick, who won the 2014 championship in his now-defunct NASCAR team, on the Happy Hour podcast, Stewart said:“I said I would not race against my wife, I lied to myself obviously.” [0:05]“I didn’t think that would even be a possibility, nor did I honestly, at first, and on paper, think that was a good idea. I thought if we race each other and we win, I get kicked to the couch for an undisclosed amount of time. If I lose, then I have to sit there and listen to my phone blow up about how I got my a** kicked by my wife.” he added. [0:29]Nevertheless, the 54-year-old believes lining up against his wife on the drag strip would be fun, saying:“I still think it's going to be fun. I think our personalities can definitely handle that, and, you know, first and foremost, before the race team, our relationship and our family come first.” [2:19]Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett met in 2019 before tying the knot two years later in Los Cabos, Mexico. In November 2024—during the NHRA season finale at Pomona Raceway—the couple welcomed their first child, Dominic James. Stewart later capped off his debut campaign by earning Rookie of the Year honors.Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett announces NHRA next seasonAfter a two-year break, Tony Stewart’s wife, Leah Pruett, is set to return to NHRA Top Fuel competition. She expressed gratitude for the support she received while starting a family, saying the time away taught her the true meaning of motherhood.In a report by the NHRA, Leah Pruett stated:“I'd first like to thank Tony, the team, and our partners for allowing me the necessary time on my hiatus to start our family, learn motherhood, and welcome me back.”Pruett has racked up 18 career victories, 12 of them in the Top Fuel ranks. She also holds a career-best speed of 336.4 mph, well beyond the 200-plus mph peaks NASCAR stock cars reach on superspeedways—though the two disciplines require very different skill sets. Her comeback coincides with Stewart entering his third season in Top Fuel following his exit from NASCAR team ownership with the closure of Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024.