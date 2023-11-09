"Let's f***ing go": Ryan Blaney holds IndyCar Series driver Josef Newgarden accountable after hilarious text message exchange

Ryan Blaney's triumph in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway last Sunday came as a feel-good story for almost everyone in the sport. Along with his peers congratulating him on his victory during the 312-lap-long event and his first-ever appearance in the Final 4, big names from other series also poured in their congratulations.

NTT IndyCar Series champion and teammate with Blaney as part of Team Penske's open-wheeled effort, Scott McLaughlin was one of the first to congratulate the #12 Ford Mustang driver.

Expand Tweet

As it so happens, Ryan Blaney also has a few other connections in the open-wheeled racing world with another one of his teammates, Josef Newgarden. Blaney was seen holding the 2-time IndyCar champion accountable for a claim he made before the NASCAR Cup Series finale last weekend.

Expand Tweet

The hilarious text message exchange between Team Penske driver Newgarden and Blaney was about the former getting a tattoo of the latter if Ryan Blaney manages to become the champion. Now that the bet has come to fruition, the newest NASCAR champion responded with a fitting reply:

"Let's f***ing GO."

Expand Tweet

Fans of motorsport are ultimately the winners in such scenarios, witnessing a group of regular friends engaging in shenanigans like everyone else.

Team owner Roger Penske speaks on Ryan Blaney's Cup Series title success

Owner of Team Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series, Roger Penske is a name in global motorsports that holds a weight of its own. With championship success in varied forms of motorsports from stock car racing to open-wheelers and sports cars, the 86-year-old recently spoke of Ryan Blaney's success in Phoenix.

In an excerpt from motorsport.com, Penske said:

"I think his limits are the sky, to be honest with you. He gets in that class with (Rick) Mears. He’s a soft-spoken guy, really, but when he gets behind the wheel, like Joey, when he puts his hat on, don’t get in his way. I think he showed that. He’s only getting better and better. He’s got the confidence. He’s a leader. He’s a winner and a champion.”

The 86-year-old compared the #12 Ford Mustang driver to Rick Mears, a 4-time winner of the famed Indianapolis 500. He also touched upon Blaney's fiery radio chatter as well as his temperament during crucial races in the sport.

While some might question the 29-year-old for his temper inside the car, Penske certainly did not seem to care.