“Let’s be real with each other and ourselves”: Tyler Reddick urges more transparency from 23XI Racing after recent performances

Tyler Reddick has opened up about the importance of transparency within the team if they want to earn the championship title. He feels would it allow for more productive outcomes from consistent communication.

Considering the current statistics and performance of Reddick in the 2025 season, his chances of doing a repeat of a Championship 4 run seem tough but not unattainable.

Reddick currently stands at fourth in the playoffs, 35 points clear of the cutline. He has no wins this season, as opposed to his excellent 2024 season, where he reached the Championship 4 and secured a memorable win at Homestead.

Tyler Reddick has called for increased levels of transparency and honesty in the 23XI Racing team after experiencing some performance problems in the recent past. He stressed that it is counterproductive to act as though things are okay when the situation is not.

Reddick emphasized the need to be truthful with one another regarding the issues facing the team and to solve problems openly instead of having a fake positive attitude. He told Motorsport.com:

“Honestly, where I stand is, when things are not going good, let’s not act like they are, you know. Let’s be real with each other and ourselves. If things are bad, or they are not going well, just pretending they are good is just not a good way to go about it."

Tyler Reddick further added:

“And I feel like we have done a good job of being honest with one another when we have bad days or good days. I just think that being transparent is more important than carrying around this fake positive attitude. So for me, I just feel like being transparent and addressing what needs to be addressed is the right way to go about it.”

The team led by Reddick has been able to compete successfully on intermediate tracks where aerodynamic setup has a more significant role, but has faltered, especially in the later stages of the races.

What Michael Jordan told Tyler Reddick after he failed to secure the Darlington victory

After Tyler Reddick finished second at the Darlington playoffs race, the Cook Out Southern 500, 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan gave him some important advice. Jordan reminded Reddick that NASCAR races are long and to not forget the early challenges, in this case, when Reddick got together with Josh Berry on the first lap, which could have ended his race disastrously.

Jordan praised Reddick for surviving that rough start and encouraged him that those lost seconds could turn into a victory one day, motivating him to keep pushing forward despite narrowly missing the win.

"He [Jordan] reminded me it's a long race. I pretty much forgot that me and Berry got together on the first lap ... this race could've been disastrous but we survived that. We'll turn these seconds into a victory one day." (Via PRN)

Tyler Reddick started fourth and drove a strong race, leading briefly and maintaining a top position for much of the event. However, he was unable to pass the eventual winner Chase Briscoe on the last green flag run.

