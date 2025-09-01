What Michael Jordan told Tyler Reddick after he failed to secure the Darlington victory

Michael Jordan had a word of advice for Tyler Reddick after the 23XI Racing driver failed to win the Darlington playoffs race, the Cook Out Southern 500. Reddick, having started from fourth place, finished his race as runner-up as Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing claimed the victory.

After the race, Reddick attended interview sessions with the media, and this was when he revealed the advice given to him by Jordan. Speaking about this, the #45 driver said:

"He [Jordan] reminded me it's a long race. I pretty much forgot that me and Berry got together on the first lap ... this race could've been disastrous but we survived that. We'll turn these seconds into a victory one day." (Via PRN)

Michael Jordan is the co-owner of 23XI Racing, along with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin. 23XI Racing fields three Cup Series cars, the #45 entry for Reddick, the #23 entry for Bubba Wallace, and the #35 entry for Riley Herbst.

Reddick started his race in fourth place after a formidable qualifying, as he qualified behind pole sitter Denny Hamlin, JGR's Chase Briscoe, and Josh Berry of Wood Brothers Racing. Despite starting from fourth, he improved to second place by the end of Stage 1 and kept his position by the end of Stage 2.

In the race, the #45 driver took the lead once and led three laps before losing it to Briscoe, who ended up winning the race. With this, the JGR driver secured his berth in the next round of playoffs. Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek finished the race in third and fourth places, respectively, and AJ Allmendinger wrapped up top five.

Tyler Reddick shared his thoughts after Darlington race

Following the conclusion of the Darlington Cup Series race, Tyler Reddick let his feelings known, and shared his regret. Speaking to the media, here's what a dejected Reddick said:

Tyler Reddick (45) shows some tire wear during the Cookouts Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. - Source: Imagn

"Makes me sick. I feel like late in this race, especially this one, the Southern 500, I always find myself second or third in the last green flag run, trying to pass the leader and just don’t get it done.”

“I think Monday morning I’ll wake up and be thinking playoffs. Right now, I’m just thinking about this race, Darlington,” Reddick said. “Yes, those things are great for us, but, man, I’ve done everything but win at this place and it’s really starting to drive me nuts," the 23XI Racing driver further added.

Despite the loss to Briscoe, Tyler Reddick improved significantly in the playoff standings. He currently stands in fourth place (+35 points) behind Briscoe, Denny Hamlin (+43 points), and Kyle Larson (+38 points.)

