"Let's see if you can" - Tony Stewart offers fans exciting opportunity on Kyle Larson’s double duty day

As Kyle Larson gears up for Double Duty this month, NASCAR legend Tony Stewart has announced an exciting opportunity for fans. Stewart had earlier sent fans into a frenzy by teasing an exciting opportunity, which the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver fully revealed recently. It is a contest which would allow a lucky fan an experience unlike anything else.

In a video posted on his social media platform, Stewart revealed that in collaboration with his "crew" at Advance Auto Parts, a fan stands a chance to win a VIP treatment experience in both the Coca-Cola 600 and the Indy 500.

"If you know me, you know how passionate I am about the Indy 500. I made 5 starts in the 500 and in two of them I did the double, running the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. The double has been reserved for us racecar drivers crazy enough trying 1100 miles in a single day ... until now," Stewart said.

"My friends at Advance Auto Parts are excited to give you, the race fans, the chance to do the double. That's right. The winner of this contest will attend the Indy 500 and the Coca Cola 600 on the same day. You plus a guest of your choice will get the full VIP treatment at both races courtesy of Advance," he added.

In order to register, Stewart asked fans to be a member of Advance's loyalty program and visit AAPDoTheDouble.com.

"I've done the double. Now let's see if you can," he added.

Tony Stewart believes Kyle Larson is one of the rare talents

Kyle Larson's talent is undeniable and his results in a variety of disciplines of racecar driving are a testament to that. But beyond that too, Larson is kept in pretty high regard by some of the biggest names in racecar driving, including Tony Stewart.

In a 2019 interview, Smoke spoke about Larson and what he's capable of doing in racecar.

"You look at what Kyle does in a car — he overdrives everything he does, but he can still make it work. I mean, there’s times he’s got that thing sideways and saves it, and it’s like, there’s not a lot of guys that could save it and push it that hard for that long and not make that mistake," he said, as per USA Today

Further lauding Larson, the 3x Cup champion pointed out that he is among the "truly pure", "raw talented" drivers.

"I think everybody has an amount of raw talent, but there’s just a handful of guys that I think are just truly pure, raw talented drivers," he described.

So now, it'll be interesting to see whether Larson's talent and his skills would be adequate enough for him to get a result even Stewart couldn't in the Double, which is to win both races.