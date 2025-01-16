“Life is good”: Christopher Bell ecstatic to be back at Chili Bowl Dirt Racing

Christopher Bell shared a NASCAR off-season update ahead of his qualifying race for the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals. In the same, Bell said that 'life is good' after getting the green light to run again on dirt.

Bell is a NASCAR driver under Joe Gibbs Racing who won the prestigious Chili Bowl thrice (2017, 2018, and 2019). JGR banned its drivers from racing outside NASCAR but the restriction was lifted last November, leading to Bell's 2025 Chili Bowl entry.

Speaking with Tyler Burnett via FloRacing on X (formerly Twitter), Christopher Bell opened up about living his best life at the Chili Bowl.

"Life is good, Tyler Burnett, life is good," Bell said. [0:15]

When asked about his upcoming preliminary feature (qualifying session), the Oklahoma native said:

"I've said it time and time again, Chili Bowl heat race. That is what it comes down to, and racing, literally racing to me is all about those moments rolling down the ramp at the Chili Bowl heat race, and I'm going to be nervous. Just want to do good."

The No. 20 Toyota Camry driver is scheduled to compete in the fourth of five preliminary features on Thursday. If he advances, he will run in the championship race on Saturday.

Fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson already locked himself into the championship feature last Monday.

Christopher Bell was off to a good start after winning the O'Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions, an invite-only Chili Bowl event featuring renowned dirt racers. He bested the likes of Kyle Larson for his third Race of Champions victory.

In addition, the 30-year-old is entering the 2025 Chili Bowl following a championship-winning run at the Tulsa Shootout's non-wing outlaw feature a few weeks ago.

Christopher Bell opens up about Joe Gibbs Racing lifting dirt racing ban

Christopher Bell with wife Morgan during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center - Source: Imagn

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Christopher Bell shared his thoughts on Joe Gibbs Racing allowing its drivers to race outside NASCAR again. He expressed his appreciation for JGR and hoped to repay the team with better performances in the 2025 season.

The Toyota pilot said:

"I was really surprised, and frankly, I didn't see it coming, but, you know, I'm very appreciative of the freedom to be able to go do, you know, what I love to do and that's drive race cars. So, it is a double-edged sword, and I understand, you know, where Joe Gibbs Racing has been as a whole in the past."

He added that his off-season racing schedule should help him prepare for NASCAR, saying:

"I want to be really respectful of the races that I choose to run and make sure that, you know, I'm not jeopardizing anything on my day job, which is driving the number 20 NASCAR Cup Series Camry ... And I think that, you know, hopefully, I'm able to reward JGR with better performances early in the season because I have been racing and I'm not going to have that off-season rust."

Bell will return to NASCAR on February 16 for the Daytona 500. Driving the No. 20 Toyota Camry, the Oklahoma native will compete alongside teammates Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs, and Chase Briscoe.

