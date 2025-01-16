"Life lately": Corey LaJoie's wife Kelly shares heartwarming glimpses featuring family moments on Instagram

Corey LaJoie's wife Kelly recently shared an adorable video of their children on social media. From her official Instagram account, Kelly shared a video where the LaJoie family were having good times together.

Mrs. LaJoie put Dylan Scott's Good Times Go By Too Fast song on the video's background, as she shared a collage video on the Instagram reel on Tuesday, January 14. She captioned the video "Life lately," and showcased how the couple was enjoying life during the off-season break.

In the video, their three sons, Levi (who was born in 2020), Jenson (born in 2022), and Pierce (born in 2024) enjoyed moments with their father, mother, and grandfather.

Here's the video Mrs. LaJoie shared on the Meta-owned platform:

Corey LaJoie and Kelly LaJoie hail from Charlotte, North Carolina. The couple got married in 2019, and have three sons together. The former RWR driver is the son of Randy LaJoie, a former NASCAR driver and a two-time NASCAR Busch Series champion. Besides racing, LaJoie also hosts his own podcast named Stacking Pennies on NASCAR.com.

Away from the personal space, Corey LaJoie's final spot for the 2025 Cup Series entry has been closed after Rick Ware Racing's recent announcement. RWR's #51 Ford was LaJoie's last resort to make it to the Cup Series next season.

Corey LaJoie is officially out of 2025 Cup Series season

On Wednesday, Rick Ware Racing announced the signing of Cody Ware for the 2025 Cup Series season. Cody Ware will be in charge of RWR's #51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. This meant Corey LaJoie is officially out of the 2025 Cup Series scenes.

Cody Ware (51) heads into turn 3 during the Verizon 200 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Last year, LaJoie was subjected to a mid-season change when Rick Ware Racing and Spire Motorsports agreed on a driver swap. LaJoie was racing for Spire's #7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, while Justin Haley was with Rick Ware Racing. As the swap deal was agreed, LaJoie arrived at RWR to take over the #51 ride.

As Spire Motorsports retained Haley, and kept Michael McDowell and Carson Hocevar for their three full-time Cup roster, their door was slammed shut for LaJoie. On the other hand, RWR's latest announcement on Cody Ware eliminated all hopes for LaJoie.

“Cody made the most of those nine races and earned his chance at a full-time schedule,” Rick Ware, owner of RWR and father of Cody Ware, said. “It’s tough to build momentum when you’re part-time, but Cody worked well with Billy Plourde (crew chief), and now we’re excited to see what they can achieve over a full season.”

As of now, there is no news of Corey LaJoie joining the second-tier Xfinity or third-tier Craftsman Truck Series in 2025. However, rumors have it that the former Spire Motorsports man might join Amazon's broadcast team since Amazon Prime will be broadcasting NASCAR this season.

