“Lmao this is comical” - Bubba Wallace reacts to claims about gaining positions during Truex-Logano wreck at Darlington

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace has spoken up about the inconsistencies in officiating races that NASCAR has been accused of multiple times this year.

The governing body has been accused of making many inconsistent decisions by several Cup Series drivers, and the Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway was yet another example.

The Goodyear 400 saw Wallace lose out with a late-race restart with 12 laps to go. The #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver managed to avoid the initial contact between Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr., which set off a pile-up, and got himself in the top-5 positions.

Subsequent arrangement of the cars after the wreck was cleared saw NASCAR put cars involved in the accident back ahead of Wallace.

Wallace, like many other drivers who felt the governing body's decision was illogical, spoke about the decision-making from NASCAR of late saying:

"Bahahahaaha. We gained positions BECAUSE WE MISSED the wreck.. lmao this is comical."

As for clarifications on the #9 Chevrolet of Chase Elliott, #6 Ford of Brad Keselowski, and #4 Ford of Kevin Harvick keeping their positions after wrecking, NASCAR felt all three maintained minimum speed under yellow flags and were not involved in the wreck.

On the other hand, Bubba Wallace and the #21 of Harrison Burton gained positions by never slowing down, according to the governing body.

Bubba Wallace believes he had 'a second place car' at Darlington Raceway

Ultimately finishing in P5 at Darlington Raceway for the throwback weekend, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace was probably digging for more during his appearance at 'The Track Too Tough to Tame'.

Despite losing out on what the order of cars was after a late-race pile-up and subsequent restart, Wallace managed to pass a few cars from his restart in P9 with 12 laps to go. The 400-mile-long event saw him finish in his 4th top-5 result of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The 29-year-old elaborated on his day post-race saying:

"I thought we were a second place car. I'll put that down in the debrief. Pit stops hurt us, that one kind of set us back. But, they rebounded and executed the rest of the time."

Peter Stratta @peterstratta



#Goodyear400 #NASCAR @BubbaWallace feels like he had a 2nd-place car, but lining up behind damaged cars in overtime relegated him to 5th in Darlington. .@BubbaWallace feels like he had a 2nd-place car, but lining up behind damaged cars in overtime relegated him to 5th in Darlington. #Goodyear400 #NASCAR https://t.co/HXB6wTZH6X

NASCAR heads to the iconic and historically significant North Wilkesboro Speedway next weekend for the All Star Race. The event goes live on May 21 at 8:00 pm ET on FOX Sports (FS1).

