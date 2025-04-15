Logan Paul drops 2-word reaction for Kyle Larson's dominant Bristol victory 

After Kyle Larson dominated the race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Logan Paul cracked a joke about the so-called "Prime Curse." Paul sarcastically suggested Larson had the curse when the Hendrick Motorsports driver won twice last weekend.
For context, the "Prime Curse" refers to the downfall of sports figures after signing with Prime Hydration, an energy drink company founded by Logan Paul and KSI. Larson, who has been collaborating with the brand since February 2024, is part of the Prime family along with the NBA's Kevin Durant, the NFL's Patrick Mahomes, and the NHL's Auston Matthews, among others.
The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver took to Instagram to repost Logan Paul's reaction to his Bristol triumph.
"'Prime Curse' 🤣🤣," Paul wrote.
As mentioned, Kyle Larson won two races at Bristol, including the SciAps 300 (Xfinity) and Food City 500 (Cup). He also entered the Weather Guard Truck Race (Truck) with Spire Motorsports but finished second behind Chandler Smith.
During the Food City 500, Larson, whose #5 Chevy started in third, took the lead from HMS teammate Alex Bowman on lap 41. He led the Cup field for 411 of 500 laps around the 0.533-mile track before securing his second victory of the 2025 season (the first came at Homestead-Miami Speedway).
Ever since the Californian partnered with Prime at the start of the 2024 season, he has amassed eight wins, six of which came last year when he was the winningest NASCAR Cup driver. He was eliminated after the Round of 8 before Joey Logano, who won four races, brought home the championship.
NASCAR is holding a one-race break this weekend before the drivers return to the track at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27. Larson has yet to win at the 2.66-mile oval in his decade-long Cup race driving for HMS and Chip Ganassi Racing.
"This one's definitely for Jon": Kyle Larson dedicated Bristol win to late Hendrick Motorsports ally
In a post-race interview, Kyle Larson said the Bristol Motor Speedway win was for Jon Edwards, his former PR representative. He wished to share the moment with Edwards but believed his late friend celebrated with the #5 team in spirit.
Hendrick Motorsports announced the passing of Jon Edwards on Thursday but didn't disclose the reason for his death. Edwards, 52, first worked with Jeff Gordon 31 years ago before joining Larson in 2021.
"This one's definitely for Jon (Edwards)," Larson told Jamie Little. [0:12]
"He's just a great guy... so we're going to miss him. Successful weekend here. Wish he was going to be here with us to celebrate, but I know he's celebrating with us in spirit," he added.
The Chevrolet pilot walked out of the race weekend with the maximum points earned (minus the new extra point for the fastest lap), moving up to fourth in the standings with 304 points. His HMS teammate William Byron tops the leaderboard ahead of Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell, respectively.