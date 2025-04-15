Logan Paul drops 2-word reaction for Kyle Larson's dominant Bristol victory 

After Kyle Larson dominated the race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Logan Paul cracked a joke about the so-called "Prime Curse." Paul sarcastically suggested Larson had the curse when the Hendrick Motorsports driver won twice last weekend.

Ad

For context, the "Prime Curse" refers to the downfall of sports figures after signing with Prime Hydration, an energy drink company founded by Logan Paul and KSI. Larson, who has been collaborating with the brand since February 2024, is part of the Prime family along with the NBA's Kevin Durant, the NFL's Patrick Mahomes, and the NHL's Auston Matthews, among others.

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver took to Instagram to repost Logan Paul's reaction to his Bristol triumph.

Ad

Trending

"'Prime Curse' 🤣🤣," Paul wrote.

Kyle Larson's Instagram story - Source: @kylelarsonracin via @loganpaul on IG

As mentioned, Kyle Larson won two races at Bristol, including the SciAps 300 (Xfinity) and Food City 500 (Cup). He also entered the Weather Guard Truck Race (Truck) with Spire Motorsports but finished second behind Chandler Smith.

Ad

During the Food City 500, Larson, whose #5 Chevy started in third, took the lead from HMS teammate Alex Bowman on lap 41. He led the Cup field for 411 of 500 laps around the 0.533-mile track before securing his second victory of the 2025 season (the first came at Homestead-Miami Speedway).

Ever since the Californian partnered with Prime at the start of the 2024 season, he has amassed eight wins, six of which came last year when he was the winningest NASCAR Cup driver. He was eliminated after the Round of 8 before Joey Logano, who won four races, brought home the championship.

Ad

Kyle Larson driving the #5 Chevrolet Camaro at Bristol Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

NASCAR is holding a one-race break this weekend before the drivers return to the track at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27. Larson has yet to win at the 2.66-mile oval in his decade-long Cup race driving for HMS and Chip Ganassi Racing.

Ad

"This one's definitely for Jon": Kyle Larson dedicated Bristol win to late Hendrick Motorsports ally

In a post-race interview, Kyle Larson said the Bristol Motor Speedway win was for Jon Edwards, his former PR representative. He wished to share the moment with Edwards but believed his late friend celebrated with the #5 team in spirit.

Hendrick Motorsports announced the passing of Jon Edwards on Thursday but didn't disclose the reason for his death. Edwards, 52, first worked with Jeff Gordon 31 years ago before joining Larson in 2021.

Ad

"This one's definitely for Jon (Edwards)," Larson told Jamie Little. [0:12]

"He's just a great guy... so we're going to miss him. Successful weekend here. Wish he was going to be here with us to celebrate, but I know he's celebrating with us in spirit," he added.

The Chevrolet pilot walked out of the race weekend with the maximum points earned (minus the new extra point for the fastest lap), moving up to fourth in the standings with 304 points. His HMS teammate William Byron tops the leaderboard ahead of Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More