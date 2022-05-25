Logan Paul’s sports drink company to make NASCAR debut with MBM Motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR is regarded as one of the best places for advertising brands due to the number of eyeballs the sport attracts. The newest brand to hop on the bandwagon of stock car racing is Prime Hydration.

Prime Hydration is a sports drinks company founded by YouTubers and social media influencers Logan Paul and KSI. It is the fastest growing sports drink in the United States of America and is ramping up advertising accordingly.

MBM Motorsports is set to welcome Prime Hydration's debut into the NASCAR world at the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. Logan Paul went on to comment on the new association between the two brands, and said:

“As one of the fastest growing hydration drinks in America, this partnership couldn’t have come at a better time as we continue to expand in other markets and share what Prime [Hydration] is all about. We’re taking Prime to the next level and are excited to introduce our brand to the world of NASCAR.”

Motorsports Business Management (MBM) Motorsports owner Carl Long echoed the American influencer's sentiments and said:

“The energy that Prime Hydration has brought to MBM Motorsports over the last few weeks has been tremendous. We are excited to introduce their drinks to fans at the race while giving us the boost to have a strong run in Charlotte!”

Timmy Hill will be driving the No.13 Toyota Supra at the Alsco 300 Charlotte after it receives a new Prime Hydration livery.

“I am excited to help bring in a new company to NASCAR this weekend. Prime has kept all us refreshed in the shop while preparing the car for this exciting weekend!”

Catch MBM Motorsports and Timmy Hill at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday.

Trackhouse Racing to enter a third car in the NASCAR Cup Series

Trackhouse Racing was the most recent team to announce an expansion by adding a third car to their Cup Series challengers. The Nashville, Tennessee-based team has announced the formation of their Project 91 venture which will involve a third No.91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

This is PROJECT91. The intersection of NASCAR and global motorsports culture has arrived.This is PROJECT91. https://t.co/23lkGcDViO

The program will run its car atleast once in the Cup Series season with surprise drivers behind the wheel from different genres of motorsport around the world. The team aims to expand the sport's international reach with this project, while providing fans with excitement during the races.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi