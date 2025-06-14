Longtime NASCAR Truck team owner and Parker Kligerman’s boss, Charlie Henderson, passes away

Charlie Henderson, a longtime NASCAR Truck Series team owner and Parker Kligerman's boss, has passed away. The news came to light on Saturday, June 14, 2025, when his team announced the news on X. His passing marks the end of an era for Henderson Motorsports, an independent team that challenged the big organizations with its small operations.

The Southwest Virginia man died nearly 43 years after first entering NASCAR in 1982. Henderson Motorsports confirmed the news in an official statement on X, prompting tributes from fans and industry insiders.

The reactions show Charlie Henderson's deep-rooted standing in Southwest Virginia's business community. His entrepreneurial ventures employed hundreds and served countless families. Apart from his longstanding role as a team owner of Henderson Motorsports, he also owned the grocery chain Food Country USA.

Henderson Motorsports made its debut back in 1982 and remained a fixture in NASCAR for decades. For years, he backed many underdog drivers from Brad Teague in the 1980s to Parker Kligerman in the 2010s. The team has secured three wins in the Xfinity Series, two wins in the Craftsman Truck Series, and eight poles.

Charlie's biggest win came at Talladega when Kligerman took the checkered flag in 2017 and again at Mid-Ohio in 2022. Perhaps, his 2025 Daytona win in the Truck Series, where they were later disqualified, could have been the career highlight of NASCAR's second-longest-active owner. Nevertheless, his legacy, generosity, and passion for the sport will be profoundly felt for years to come.

Inside Henderson Motorsports' rich Truck Series history under Charlie Henderson

Parker Kligerman (No. 75 Chevrolet) celebrates after winning the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona. Source: Imagn

Charlie Henderson's team has competed in the ARCA Menards Series, Xfinity Series, and the Craftsman Truck Series in its 23 years of existence. They first entered the NASCAR Cup Series in 1982 with Brad Teague in the No. 26 Chevrolet. They have also had part-time entries in the Busch Series (now Xfinity) with car Nos. 66, 15, and 5.

Charlie finally entered the Truck Series in 2012 with the No. 75 Chevrolet. The venture was a small, independent effort, but it soon made a huge mark. Caleb Holman was the team's first driver, whose ability to outperform with limited resources made the team a contender on numerous occasions.

Later, Parker Kligerman hopped into the seat and raised Henderson Motorsports’ profile by scoring their first Truck Series win at Talladega in 2017. Today, Henderson Motorsports fields the No. 75 Chevrolet in a part-time schedule with Parker Kligerman and Patrick Emerling. The team will enter at least four more Truck Series races this season with Kligerman, honoring Charlie Henderson's legacy.

