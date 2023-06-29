“Looks like a giant brass ice cream scoop!” - NASCAR Cup Series trophy for the inaugural Chicago street race leaves fans unimpressed

In a few days, some of the world's top drivers will take to the streets of downtown Chicago for the first NASCAR Street Race. They will battle for points in the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 2, but a full weekend of events is scheduled around the historic occasion.

The Chicago Street Race winner's trophy was recently unveiled in Chicago and it had a very uncommon look to it. The creator of this trophy for the Cup Series is Thomas Lucas, a member of the Chicago artistic community. He admitted that he was a motorhead who grew up among the sounds and smell of V8 engines.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass The trophy for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on the streets of Chicago. The trophy for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on the streets of Chicago. https://t.co/GiKgekyqRh

It is a little bit taller than any conventional trophy and focuses on the city of Chicago. Along with the race's name and date, the logo is also included at the bottom. For a historic race at Chicago, fans were left unimpressed by the appearance of the trophy and shared their disappointment via social media.

Here are some of the best reactions:

GP @GTD_Racer @bobpockrass Looks like a giant brass ice cream scoop! @bobpockrass Looks like a giant brass ice cream scoop!

Jose O'Hanrahan @JoseOHanrahan @bobpockrass I’d aim for second and stage wins so I can get playoff points but not get stuck with that. @bobpockrass I’d aim for second and stage wins so I can get playoff points but not get stuck with that.

Jessie Collins @JessieLC24 @bobpockrass Not impressed! for such a hyped race was expecting a better trophy! @bobpockrass Not impressed! for such a hyped race was expecting a better trophy!

Frankie Dodd @FrankieDodd_ @bobpockrass This is ugly I love the city but the trophy looks bad @bobpockrass This is ugly I love the city but the trophy looks bad

There were different views since some NASCAR fans found it intriguing. But on Sunday, the NASCAR drivers will try to secure it, regardless of how it appears.

Everything you need to know about the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race this weekend

Since racing at the 1.5-mile tri-oval Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet in 2019, NASCAR hasn't visited the Chicagoland region. This is the first time a significant racing event has been held in the heart of Chicago.

The Xfinity Series will compete downtown this weekend in addition to the Cup Series race, with the cars taking to the street circuit on July 1.

Circuit Layout

The circuit course, which was created by iRacing, passes through some of Chicago's most recognizable attractions, including Grant Park, the Buckingham Fountain, Soldier Field, and the coastline of Monroe Bay. It is 2.14 mile long and has 12 turns.

How to watch

Starting on Thursday and running through Sunday, NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago, and NBC Sports Chicago will provide thorough multi-platform coverage of the historic sports event.

Live event previews, pre-race features, on-location reports, driver and executive interviews, downtown sights and sounds from the weekend's events, fan interviews, and more will be included in the programming.

Any other events besides the race?

The non-racing events for the weekend were handled by Four Leaf Productions, run by Charlie Jones, one of the creators of the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago. Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes, The Chainsmokers, and Charley Crockett are set to be the headliners for those events.

