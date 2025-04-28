"Looks Political": NASCAR fans blast Team Penske for not appealing Joey Logano's DQ decision

Joey Logano was disqualified after Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series and Team Penske shared its decision not to appeal, which left many NASCAR fans questioning the move.
Logano’s No. 22 Ford Mustang failed the post-race inspection at Talladega Superspeedway because one of the 18 bolts on the car's spoiler was loose. NASCAR disqualified Logano and RFK Racing's Ryan Preece. The former went from finishing in the top-five to the last, 39th spot of the Jack Link's 500. Team Penske later released a statement on social media and accepted the penalty without any intention to appeal the decision.
"This was not intentional and happened throughout the course of the race event. Team Penske accepts the disqualification," the team wrote on X.
Fans reacted quickly and shared their thoughts on X.
"Looks political," one fan speculated.
While some fans wondered why Penske wouldn’t try to challenge the penalty, others shared their assumptions.
"Why not appeal it," asked one fan.
"Spineless decision [from] Penske. If this happened during the race and it wasn’t intentional why wouldn’t you raise holy hell?!?!" another replied.
"Not appealing means it was probably designed to loosen throughout the race. They tried, they got caught, let them own their DQ in peace 😂😂" yet another commented.
"This doesn't make any sense whatsoever. You're claiming innocent but taking a 35? point hit on the DQ without appealing it?? Which could possibly cost a playoff spot? Sounds like there's more to the story than we are being told," another fan claimed.
Meanwhile, Penske's No. 2 driver, Austin Cindric gave the team its first win of the 2025 season.
"Sometimes karma is glorious" Chipper Jones calls out Joey Logano after radio rant
Joey Logano, who has three wins at the 2.66-mile oval in Alabama, was inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame ahead of the race. He lost his first top-five finish of the season but was upset even before NASCAR announced his disqualification after the race. The defending Cup champion shared his frustration with Austin Cindric over the team radio when Bubba Wallace won a stage in the No. 23 Toyota.
Baseball legend Chipper Jones also called out Logano after the race at Talladega. Jones congratulated Cindric for winning the race and said good teammates are hard to find.
"Congrats to @AustinCindric on his @TALLADEGA win. Good teammates are hard to come by, Boss!...Some people are 'hooray for our team as long as I'm the star' as every team has them...Sometimes karma is glorious...In case anyone is confused, lemme be clear…[Joey Logano]," Jones wrote on X.
Jones also mentioned Logano's interview, where he failed to congratulate his teammate on the win, in a follow-up tweet.
Towards the end of Stage 2, Joey Logano needed a push from Cindric to win but he backed off to avoid crashing into him. Logano got mad and cursed at Cindric over the radio. During the post-race interview, he said he was selfish but happy that a Penske car won.
