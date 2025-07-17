“Looks ugly”: Fans react as Denny Hamlin’s paint-scheme for Iowa gets unveiled

Joe Gibbs Racing recently revealed the new colour scheme for Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway. This prompted a section of fans to react quite negatively on X.

Denny Hamlin will have a unique Bob’s Discount Furniture paint scheme as he races in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway on August 3, 2025. This is a great partnership between Bob’s Discount Furniture and the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE, as Bob’s Discount Furniture will be the primary sponsor for this race.

The scheme marks the beginning of a multi-year partnership between Bob’s Discount Furniture and Joe Gibbs Racing, with the Iowa event as their debut Cup Series primary sponsorship on Hamlin’s car. With only a handful of races left before the NASCAR Playoffs, every point at Iowa Speedway counts as Hamlin and his team push for momentum on the championship trail.

The original post by Joe Gibbs Racing on X read:

"NEW SCHEME @dennyhamlin and @MyBobs have teamed up to tackle Iowa Speedway on August 3rd in this awesome Bob’s Discount Furniture scheme!"

One of the fans said:

"This paint scheme looks ugly."

Another fan said:

“I’m sorry but it’s ugly”

Meanwhile, one penned:

"I’m sorry to say this but y’all did not cook with this one"

Another penned:

"that is genuinely awful"

Denny Hamlin, the driver of the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, has had an impressive 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season to date. As we reach mid-July, Hamlin has three race wins, tying him with Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell for the most wins in the season.

Denny Hamlin makes 23XI’s NASCAR future clear as lawsuit nears a likely unfavorable outcome

Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing alongside Michael Jordan, recently clarified the team's situation in their ongoing legal battle with NASCAR over team charter rights. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports are contesting NASCAR’s move to potentially revoke their combined six charters, which guarantee entry and revenue in every race.

The teams filed a fresh restraining order and preliminary injunction after a court recently overturned their protected status, aiming to prevent NASCAR from selling or reallocating their charters before a December trial resolves the broader antitrust lawsuit.

“We obviously filed a new preliminary injunction, and we also found a restraining order against NASCAR,” Denny Hamlin said on his show Actions Detrimental. “Discoveries revealed a series of monopolistic acts. To kind of explain the restraining order, we're seeking for them not to be able to take and then sell our charters.”

“We're going to race. Whether it be chartered or unchartered. Everything would be the same there. Obviously, if you miss a race, it makes it harder. You miss out on those points and so, hopefully it doesn't come to that," he added.

NASCAR, in response, maintained that 23XI and Front Row do not own their charters outright, as the teams never agreed to the full terms of the charter agreement.

