"Love my barn family" - Ryan Blaney's fiancée Gianna Tulio surprised by equestrian center love amid wedding excitement

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney's fianceé Gianna Tulio was greeted with a surprise bridal shower as she prepared for her wedding ceremony. The couple got engaged in December of 2023.

2023 was a successful year for Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney on multiple fronts. The 30-year-old achieved the ultimate glory in NASCAR, clinching his first-ever Cup Series championship and bringing home the title to Penske for a second season in a row.

Beyond the racetrack, however, Blaney also made headlines after he popped the question to his girlfriend-turned-fianceé Gianna Tulio weeks after winning the championship. The couple has since been preparing for their wedding nuptials which could be performed sometime later this year.

While their preparations go on, Tulio was recently surprised with a heart-warming "mini" bridal shower by her friends from her equestrian group by the name of Leatherman Lane.

Leatherman Lane stands out as a distinctive horse facility in Concord, North Carolina, offering exclusive boarding and training services for adults, accommodating various breeds and riding styles.

The group of ladies gathered to celebrate the nearing marriages of two of their friends, Gianna Tulio and Hailey Marie. Sharing glimpses of their bridal shower, the caption read:

"Some of our barn family gathered together to shower our girls with love & celebrate their upcoming weddings this afternoon

"We surprised @giannatulio & @hailey.marie2912 with a mini shower (in the middle of an actual storm shower) and wished them well on this exciting next chapter in their lives.

"We are excited for you & proud of you both!"

Tulio later shared the post on her Instagram story, writing:

"Love my barn family🐴🤍🥹"

Gianna Tulio's Instagram story

When are Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio getting married?

Amid wedding preparations, speculation surrounding the date and location of Blaney and Tulio's nuptials has been rife.

While the couple has yet to make an official announcement, a recent Instagram story shared by Tulio hinted at a potential date. Reposting an image featuring a 'Save the date' card adorned with the couple's picture, the card indicated December 12, 2024, in Aspen, Colorado, as the chosen day and location for their union.

Earlier this year, Ryan Blaney was questioned about the wedding preparations by Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass. Reflecting on the journey leading up to this momentous occasion, Blaney humorously recounted the dynamics of wedding planning, conceding control to his fiancée while playfully admitting to simply agreeing with her decisions. He revealed:

"I try to just give her the reins on everything — just do it, like, you've got full control of this. But she wants to include me in a lot of it, which is fine. But I usually just agree with her. She's like, 'What do you think about this?" And then I'll just ask her 'Well, what do you think?" And then I'll just agree with whatever she says."

Ryan Blaney is ranked eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He has 371 points to his name after 14 races.