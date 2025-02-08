“Love you Mark Martin”: Kenny Wallace reacts as NASCAR legend praises “deep wisdom” take on Carl Edwards HoF speech

Kenny Wallace made his feelings known about Mark Martin regarding a comment on Carl Edwards' Hall of Fame speech. After Martin applauded Wallace's take on the speech, the latter expressed love for the NASCAR legend on social media.

Wallace is a 61-year-old professional stock car racing driver who competed against Martin in NASCAR. The two drivers exchanged compliments on X (formerly Twitter) following Edwards' induction into the Class of 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame.

In an X post, Wallace wrote a sweet message for Martin, saying:

"Love you @markmartin.. you have always been one of my favorite people in my life ❤️"

The post on X was a response to Martin after the NASCAR legend described Wallace's take on Edwards' HoF speech via the Coffee with Wallace show as "deep wisdom."

On the show, Wallace believed Edwards gave the best speech in the sport's history. The HoF inductee shared why he left the sport in early 2017 after retiring without fully explaining the abrupt decision. He said competing in the league took a toll on him physically and mentally following an upsetting end to his championship run at Homestead in 2016.

Carl Edwards (19) made contact with Joey Logano (22) at Homestead in 2016 - Source: Imagn

Wallace commended Edwards for transparency and taking time off racing to find peace. He cited Swedish former tennis player Bjorn Borg, who also got tired after reaching the top of the game, but eventually found love back to the sport.

Carl Edwards was among the three Class of 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees. He joined the prestigious club alongside Ricky Rudd and Ralph Moody.

"Win of my life": Kenny Wallace on beating Mark Martin and Dale Earnhardt Sr. in Busch Series

Kenny Wallace recalled beating Mark Martin and Dale Earnhardt Sr. in a Busch Series (known today as the Xfinity Series) race at Richmond Raceway. Wallace said he outran the two NASCAR legends and described it as the win of his life.

The blast to the past was in response to a fan on X who remembered the old NASCAR days when Cup Series drivers would be allowed to compete in lower-tier series.

In response, Kenny Wallace wrote:

"During my 547 @NASCAR_Xfinity starts 'I always raced against @markmartin and Dale Sr and Harry Gant'… One night at @RichmondRaceway I outrun Dale Sr and Mark Martin. It was the win of my life.😁💯🏁"

The race in question was the 1994 Hardee's Frisco 250 at Richmond Raceway. Driving the No. 8 Ford for Filmar Racing, Kenny Wallace finished second ahead of Mark Martin in P8, with Dale Earnhardt Sr. failing to qualify for the race.

Joe Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek's father, bested the field after leading 147 of 250 laps. Renowned drivers such as Terry Labonte and Randy LaJoie also entered the race.

Wallace ended his NASCAR career with the most starts in the Xfinity Series at 547. He also won nine races in the second-tier series, including a victory in the series' return to Richmond in the 1994 season.

