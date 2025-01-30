“Win of my life”: Kenny Wallace reflects on the NASCAR night he outran ‘Dale Sr. and Mark Martin’ 

Kenny Wallace recently decided to take a trip down memory lane, sharing a bright instance from one of his Xfinity Series outings. Wallace is the driver with the most Xfinity Series appearances, and in one of them, he got the better of fellow NASCAR greats Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Mark Martin.

Celebrating the feat, the former NASCAR driver shared a post on X, where he replied to a fan. The fan in question touched upon how back in the day, NASCAR allowed Cup Series drivers to race in lower series such as the Xfinity Series or the Truck Series, which turned out to be an overall better experience for the viewers. The fan also hailed Wallace's feat when he got the better of Cup drivers.

Trending

Wallace, replying to it, acknowledged the fan's response, and put a photo of himself celebrating his second-place finish at the 1994 Hardee's Frisco 250 at Richmond Raceway.

"During my 547 @NASCAR_Xfinity starts “I always raced against @markmartin and Dale Sr and Harry Gant” …. One night at @RichmondRaceway I outrun Dale Sr and Mark Martin. It was the win of my life," Kenny Wallace tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The Hardee's Frisco 250 was a NASCAR Busch Series (currently Xfinity Series) race for 250 laps. John Hunter Nemechek's father, Joe Nemechek, claimed the victory in the race, while Kenny Wallace in his #8 TIC Financial Systems Ford came home in second place.

Five-time Cup Series runner-up, Mark Martin crossed the finish line in eighth place, whereas Dale Earnhardt Sr., a seven-time Cup Series champion, failed to qualify for the race. Wallace's brother Mike, Corey LaJoie's father Randy, and Martin Truex Jr.'s father Martin Truex Sr. also participated in the race.

Randy LaJoie finished the race in 31st place, three places ahead of Mike Wallace, and Martin Truex Sr. failed to qualify for the race. All the drivers mentioned above raced in the Cup Series at the time.

Kenny Wallace supports Corey LaJoie's remarks on the Xfinity Series

Corey LaJoie, in his interview with Bob Pockrass on January 27, had a controversial answer regarding the Xfinity or Truck Series. When Pockrass of Fox Sports asked him why he didn't opt for Xfinity or Truck Series opportunities after losing his full-time Cup seat, the former Spire Motorsports driver stated that he only wants to race in the top tier as the hype and importance of the lower series is negligible.

NASCAR Busch Series driver Kenny Wallace (22) during practice for the 2006 Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International.e - Source: Imagn

The statement garnered tremendous criticism from fans and experts. However, Kenny Wallace supported the statement and touched upon how Justin Allgaier failed to land himself a full-time Cup Series seat despite winning the Xfinity Series championship in 2024.

"All the money, and all the eyes are on Sunday, and it's hard to hear. Listen, Corey LaJoie's right, and I wanna tell you that. I feel bad for Justin Allgaier. Here's a kid who won almost 30 Xfinity races. Now they threw him a bomb because they're gonna let Justin run. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt; they're gonna let him run the number 40; they're gonna file an entry for the Daytona 500. And that's really nice of them," Kenny Wallace said.

"But listen, I just showed you I'm the mayor of the Xfinity Series, and I keep reminding you because I'm going to hurt some feelings today, and I want to remind everybody that ain't nobody give a flying f*ck about the Xfinity Series or the Truck Series. It is hard to hear, and it hurt me. If it's so great, how come Justin Allgaier, my dear friend, my family friend, ain't big time right now?"

Statistically, when it comes to viewership, sponsorship, and hype, the Xfinity Series or Truck Series stands nowhere in comparison to the Cup Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback