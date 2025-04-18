"Love to see LIFE": Kyle Petty pens a heartfelt note as NASCAR returns to Rockingham

Kyle Petty penned a heartfelt note on the return of NASCAR to Rockingham Speedway. He said that it has been sad to see the track empty, and the return would bring back “life” to the track.

In a recent discussion on the Petty Family Racing YouTube channel, Kyle and his father, Richard Petty, reminisced about the Rockingham Speedway. They described it as a unique blend of a Superspeedway and a short track. The two called it a “lazy man’s racetrack” because the car can do much of the work if the driver drives it right. Kyle mentioned how he found a rhythm at Rockingham during the early 90s, winning multiple races there. He also mentioned that the track was a big part of the family identity because of the success similar to tracks like Martinsville and North Wilkesboro.

Kyle Petty emphasized the significance of bringing “new life” to Rockingham. He penned on X:

"Finally they’re back at the Rock! Looking forward to the start of a New tradition! Morgan and I stopped at @RockinghamSpdwy in July 2017. Headed home to Level Cross from Daytona. It’s been so sad to see it sit empty. Love to see LIFE at a track I love so much."

Kyle Petty is a third-generation NASCAR driver who has transitioned to racing analysis. He is a grandson of Lee Petty, who was a pioneer of stock car racing. The third generation driver raced competitively in NASCAR in the 80s and 90s, achieving respect from the fans for his multiple contentions for championship, most notably finishing fifth in points in 1992 and 1993.

After retiring from full-time racing, Petty transitioned to broadcasting and analysis for NBC. He also hosts the show Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty where he interviews celebrities and athletes. In 2022, Kyle published his autobiography, Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing.

Kyle Petty raised safety concern over rising pit road incidents

Kyle Petty has voiced serious concerns about the increasing number of safety incidents occurring on NASCAR pit roads, particularly as pit stops have become crucial for gaining positions during races. He highlighted how the narrow pit roads at tracks like Homestead, Martinsville, and Darlington have contributed to a rise in pit road collisions and mishaps, with incidents now happening almost every week.

"The situation at Bristol cannot, cannot ever happen again. It just can't. When you have a tire come off on pit road, and it's rolling down pit road at 30, 40, 50 mph, there's guys on their knees changing tires. They're not paying attention to what's coming at them. They don't see that. That's why we have pit road speed and why we slow cars down on pit road to protect crew members," Kyle Petty said via NASCAR Daily (01:29 onwards).

"That tire rolls in the back of Daniel's car, could have easily taken out the gas man, could have easily taken out the guys, changing tires on the right side of the car. That's unacceptable in any form of racing," he added.

Notable recent examples include a spinning car collecting another on pit road at Homestead and drivers bumping into each other during pit stops, underscoring the growing risks faced by crew members and drivers alike

