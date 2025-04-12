Major Kyle Larson update issued by NASCAR insider on Bristol triple-header

NASCAR insider Kelly Crandall shared an update on Kyle Larson's triple-header at Bristol Motor Speedway amid a rainy Friday (April 11) session. She said the Hendrick Motorsports ace will still run the Craftsman Truck Series race, even if NASCAR moves it to Sunday (April 13) due to rain.

For safety reasons, NASCAR doesn't usually green-light races on wet track conditions, especially on oval tracks. Regardless, Larson is determined to continue his entries to this week's Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Bristol races with HMS and Spire Motorsports.

In an X post, Kelly Crandall discussed Larson's status on his triple header in case NASCAR postpones the Truck race.

"I've already been told Kyle Larson will still run both the Craftsman Truck Series and Cup Series races if tonight is postponed. Both would run on Sunday. NASCAR is currently working on drying the racetrack here at Bristol," Crandall wrote.

Kyle Larson is set to drive the #07 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Weather Guard Truck Race is his second series start in the 2025 season after winning the Homestead-Miami Speedway stop last month.

On Saturday (April 12), the 32-year-old will pilot the #17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports in the SciAps 300 (Xfinity). The 300-lap race around the 0.533-mile track marks his second start in the second-tier series following a fourth-place finish at Homestead-Miami.

Kyle Larson driving the #07 Chevrolet Silverado during the 2025 Baptist Health 200 - Source: Getty

In Larson's full-time Cup Series schedule with HMS on Sunday, the Californian will drive the #5 Chevrolet, the car he's been in since first joining the team in 2021, his championship-winning season.

"I will always be grateful for the memories": Kyle Larson on Jon Edwards' passing

When Kyle Larson won the championship with Hendrick Motorsports in 2021, he worked with Jon Edwards as his PR representative. Following Edwards' death, which was announced Thursday (April 10), Larson took to X to pay tribute to his former teammate.

The 30-time Cup race winner said Jon Edwards made a "lasting impact" on his life. Edwards, who had been with the Concord-based outfit for about three decades, started working with the #24 team of Jeff Gordon before joining the #5 team of Larson.

"A sad day for everyone close to Jon. I will always be grateful for the memories we made and the laughs we shared along the way. He made a lasting impact on my life, and I will miss him deeply. My thoughts and prayers are with Jon’s family and loved ones, 🙏" Larson wrote.

Hendrick Motorsports did not disclose the cause of Jon Edwards' death. However, HMS wrote a lengthy post for its "long-time friend" and director of racing communications, highlighting Edwards' impact not only on the team but also on the NASCAR community.

Jeff Gordon also dedicated a post to the late HMS director of racing communications. The team vice chairman described Edwards as a loyal, hardworking, and selfless person and expressed gratitude for their time spent on and off the track.

