Major WWE star named as honorary pace car driver for NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas 

The stage is set for the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with WWE star Chelsea Green named the honorary pace car driver. She will lead the field ahead of 267 laps of racing in the Sin City.

Ad

Chelsea Green, 33, joins the race weekend as the reigning WWE Women's United States Champion. NASCAR will lend her the keys to the Toyota GR Supra pace car as at least 36 Cup cars take on the 1.5-mile track.

Green said about the opportunity to lead the pack in the Pennzoil 400 (via Speedway Digest):

"I am speechless and beyond pumped to attend my first NASCAR race, and to have such a major role in it is something I never expected!"

Ad

Trending

"From the roar of the engines to the energy of the crowd, this is a whole new level of excitement, and I can’t wait to be part of this incredible experience!" she added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chelsea Green is slated to be among the many honorary pace car drivers at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Previous title holders include Olympic silver medalist Katie Grimes, former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

Christopher Bell enters the Pennzoil 400 after winning three consecutive races, a first in the Next-Gen car era. He will try to make it four in a row against the likes of Joey Logano (defending Las Vegas fall race winner) and Kyle Larson (defending spring race winner).

Ad

Kyle Larson (5) leading a group at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (fall race) last year - Source: Imagn

The upcoming Las Vegas race will be held on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The TV coverage will be available on FS1.

Ad

William Byron takes No. 24 NASCAR Cup car to WWE

Chelsea Green joining the Las Vegas race weekend won't be the first crossover between NASCAR and WWE this year. Last month, William Byron brought his No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to WWE with AJ Styles in the passenger seat.

The appearance followed Byron's back-to-back feat in the 2025 Daytona 500. He capitalized on a last-lap wreck from the leaders and took the lead to the checkered flag ahead of Tyler Reddick and Jimmie Johnson, respectively.

Ad

In an Instagram post, Hendrick Motorsports shared snaps from its No. 24 driver's visit to the American professional wrestling promotion.

"Rings? ✅ Belt? ✅ @williambyron [William Byron] takes on @wwe in style," HMS wrote.

Ad

William Byron held a customized WWE Championship title belt while posing with AJ Styles and his No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro. He also flaunted his two Daytona 500 championship rings.

William Byron won the 2025 Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

As of this writing, William Byron sits on top of the standings. He is followed by Christopher Bell, who has the most wins in the season so far at three. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, who ranks ninth in the standings, has led the most laps at 207 despite failing to score a single top-10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback