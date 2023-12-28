“Make sure to give Max a few driving tips“: Fans react as NASCAR‘s Daniel Suarez and 3x F1 winner Max Verstappen spend Christmas together

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez spent Christmas alongside reigning three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen, and the motorsports community on social media has been buzzing about it.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez, who pilots the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing, is engaged to three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet's daughter, Julia Piquet. Julia's elder sister, Kelly Piquet, has been dating Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen for nearly three years.

Sharing a picture of the family full of motorsports stars via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Suarez wrote:

"Merry Christmas from Brazil, amigos!"

Some notable figures alongside Suarez include Nelson Piquet, his son Nelson Jr., Max Verstappen, his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, among others.

Fans on social media shared their reactions as one user humorously wrote:

"Make sure to give Max a few driving tips while you’re down there!"

Another user asked:

"Whose better at mario kart. You or max?"

Another fan sarcastically chimed in:

"I think that one guy in the picture drives cars too. Not sure if he's any good tho.."

Here are some more reactions to Daniel Suarez's post:

"My dad got me a used go-kart and that’s when I got started in racing": Daniel Suarez on his father's impact on his career

In a recent Quaker State video on YouTube, Daniel Suarez was joined by Chef Aaron Sanchez where the duo answered the internet's most asked questions.

When asked about his early days as a driving prospect, Daniel Suarez talked about his initiation into racing. He said:

"You know, [it was] when I was 11 years old that I started racing. My dad got me a used go-kart and that’s when I got started in racing. Between myself and my dad, we’d fix it up pretty good at the shop. As I mentioned to you, my dad has a restoration shop. So for us, working on cars and engines and stuff like that, it wasn’t something new."

Suarez disclosed that when his father visits him in Charlotte, their preferred pastime involves more garage time than outings to restaurants. He added:

"My dad comes to Charlotte to visit me and we spend more time in my garage working with cars than going out to whatever, to restaurants. We love that, that is our bond, you know, that’s what we do."

Daniel Suarez failed to qualify for the Cup Series playoffs this season, finishing 19th in the standings. The Mexican will be hoping to bounce back in the upcoming season as he gears up to return with Trackhouse Racing.