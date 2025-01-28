“Making shit up as they go”: Fans react as NASCAR introduces new driver provisional rules for Daytona 500

Earlier this year, NASCAR introduced several changes to its rules, including a new Open Exemption Provisional. Under this provisional, if a driver of “elite credentials” fails to qualify for a race, they can opt for a 41st starting spot as backup.

Helio Castroneves, a four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, will run this year’s Daytona 500 with Trackhouse Racing under the Open Exemption Provisional. However, there are a few things to note about his entry into the annual crown jewel event that veteran journalist Bob Pockrass reported recently through a post on X.

“NASCAR says the driver provisional can be requested for a former full-time Cup driver who is elite credentials,” wrote Pockrass. “So someone such as (Jimmie) Johnson and (Martin) Truex potentially could ask for it. Still, must be asked 90 days prior, which they said Trackhouse did for Castroneves.”

“Well how tf could Truex and Jimmie request it when the policy didnt even exist 90 days ago? Once again, NASCAR making shit up as they go.”

“How did Trackhouse know to do this? Apparently NASCAR spilled the beans early to certain teams!” commented another.

“Sounds like more bulls***. Based on status,” a fan wrote.

"Elite Credentials?" What does that mean?” another added.

“Why wouldn’t Truex and Johnson at least try to request it? Just weird,” a fan wondered.

“Curious, if all 3 wanted to take the OEP (Johnson, Truex Jr, and Castroneves), could they? Or is it only limited to one and its first come, first served? Obviously moot for this year,” another user commented.

That being said, this year will mark the 67th running of the Daytona 500. Scheduled for February 16, fans can watch the 500-miler live on FOX or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, 2:30 pm ET onwards.

Trackhouse Racing owner addresses NASCAR’s newest rule ahead of its 2025 Daytona bid

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks gets why NASCAR introduced the Open Exemption Provisional in the first place. If someone like Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen gets tabbed to run a regular season event in NASCAR and then, for some reason, fails to qualify it, it could result in a big hit on the business side of things.

“I think if you look at the business as an event business as a promotional business, they have the opportunity to make rules like that, make decisions like that,” Marks said during an interview with Bob Pockrass. “So, I understand it.” (0:37)

“I think, I have to go read it, I think we can still race our way in … and then not use it. That’s what we’re going to be trying to do, that’s a pretty material change to the business being able to race in,” he added.

Helio Castroneves, the newest addition to Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 initiative, hasn’t given his take on the new rule yet. Besides the 2025 Daytona 500, Castroneves will also run the Daytona ARCA 200 scheduled for February 15. He will be seen piloting the No. 82 Chevy under the banner of Pinnacle Racing Group.

