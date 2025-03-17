Frankie Muniz, driving the #33 Ford F-150 at the Ecosave 200 in the Truck Series, admitted that he struggled in the race on Saturday, March 15. Nonetheless, the 39-year-old was determined to bounce back in Miami with his team, Reaume Brothers Racing(RBR).

In a chaotic race affected by rains and four caution periods over 34 laps, the lead changed 21 times over 12 drivers. Meanwhile, Muniz maintained a steady race, completing 133 of the scheduled 134 laps. He qualified at 29th position and finished the race at 24th, one lap behind the lead, while Corey Heim took the win.

On Sunday, Frankie Muniz uploaded a series of photos on Instagram, featuring his RBR teammate Stephen Mallozi and images of his #33 Ford in action at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Expressing his thoughts about the race, Muniz captioned the post:

"Intense race in Vegas this past Friday. I really struggled the whole day to get comfortable for some reason. Finished 24th and think @forthepeople deserved a better showing! At least my @zamphelmets suit looked sick! Back at it next Friday in Miami with my @rbr_teams gang! Ready for redemption. @fordperformance"

Following his crash in ChampCar Atlantic Championship in 2009, Frankie Muniz returned to racing in 2023 in the ARCA Menards Series with Rette Jones Racing as a full-time driver. That year, he finished in the top-10 eleven times, with a best finish of sixth place, wrapping up the season with an impressive fourth-place ranking. He then went on to sign with RBR to race full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 onwards.

This season, Muniz is placed 20th in the standings with 51 points and a single top-10 finish.

"I can't do it as a hobby": Frankie Muniz on his decision to leave acting for a career in racing

Frankie Muniz opened up on his decision to switch back from acting to racing during the peak of his Hollywood career. He revealed how he broke the news to his agents during a candid phone call, telling them he was stepping away from acting to commit to motorsports.

Most known for his roles in "Agent Cody Banks" and "Malcolm in the Middle", Muniz competed in two NASCAR Xfinity races and two Truck series races in 2024 before becoming a full-time Truck series driver.

Talking to The Bobby Jones show last week, Muniz shared his thoughts on his decision and said (via @BobbyBonesShow on X),

"Malcolm ended in 2006 and that was my first year as a pro-driver. So I'm kinda leaving Hollywood in the height of my career. I remember calling my agents and managers saying like 'Hey I'm going racing and if I'm gonna compete against the best drivers in the world that this is their life, like, I need to compete like that as well. I can't do it as a Hobby, I can't do it on the side,'" Muniz revealed.

The fourth race for the NASCAR Truck series at Homestead-Miami Speedway will start at 8 PM ET on Friday, March 21.

