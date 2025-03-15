  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results from the 2025 Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results from the 2025 Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 15, 2025 05:30 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Ecosave 200 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Truck Series Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Ecosave 200 has finally concluded after the race was interrupted twice due to inclement weather. The second race of the season started at 9 pm ET on Friday, March 14, and lasted for one hour, 52 minutes, and 42 seconds. It took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with a total of 31 entries.

Ad

The Ecosave 200 saw 21 lead changes among 12 different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #11 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim secured his second win of the season after winning the Truck Series Ecosave 200 at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas track.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Heim emerged victorious after grabbing the lead from Layne Riggs on lap 104 of 134 and then held off the charge of Grant Enfinger on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.

The 22-year-old Marietta, Georgia, native led race-high 42 laps and crossed the finish line 0.825 seconds ahead of Enfinger to take the checkered flag. It marked his 13th Truck Series career victory for Tricon driver.

Ad

Meanwhile, Grant Enfinger finished runner-up, followed by Tanner Gray, Ty Majeski, and Layne Riggs in the top five. Stewart Friesen, the defending winner of the event, Rajah Caruth, Chandler Smith, Matt Crafton, and Tyler Ankrum completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway final results

Here are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Ad
  1. #11 - Corey Heim
  2. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  3. #15 - Tanner Gray
  4. #98 - Ty Majeski
  5. #34 - Layne Riggs
  6. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  7. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  8. #38 - Chandler Smith
  9. #88 - Matt Crafton
  10. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  11. #07 - Justin Haley
  12. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  13. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  15. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  16. #42 - Matt Mills
  17. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  18. #44 - Bayley Currey
  19. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  20. #81 - Connor Mosack
  21. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  22. #1 - William Sawalich
  23. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  24. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  25. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  26. #13 - Jake Garcia
  27. #7 - Corey Day
  28. #22 - Josh Reaume
  29. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  30. #91 - Jack Wood
  31. #2 - Stephen Mallozzi

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Homestead-Miami Speedway for the fourth race of the season on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी