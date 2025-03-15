Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results from the 2025 Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Ecosave 200 has finally concluded after the race was interrupted twice due to inclement weather. The second race of the season started at 9 pm ET on Friday, March 14, and lasted for one hour, 52 minutes, and 42 seconds. It took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with a total of 31 entries.

The Ecosave 200 saw 21 lead changes among 12 different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #11 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim secured his second win of the season after winning the Truck Series Ecosave 200 at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas track.

Heim emerged victorious after grabbing the lead from Layne Riggs on lap 104 of 134 and then held off the charge of Grant Enfinger on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.

The 22-year-old Marietta, Georgia, native led race-high 42 laps and crossed the finish line 0.825 seconds ahead of Enfinger to take the checkered flag. It marked his 13th Truck Series career victory for Tricon driver.

Meanwhile, Grant Enfinger finished runner-up, followed by Tanner Gray, Ty Majeski, and Layne Riggs in the top five. Stewart Friesen, the defending winner of the event, Rajah Caruth, Chandler Smith, Matt Crafton, and Tyler Ankrum completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway final results

Here are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#11 - Corey Heim #9 - Grant Enfinger #15 - Tanner Gray #98 - Ty Majeski #34 - Layne Riggs #52 - Stewart Friesen #71 - Rajah Caruth #38 - Chandler Smith #88 - Matt Crafton #18 - Tyler Ankrum #07 - Justin Haley #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #19 - Daniel Hemric #99 - Ben Rhodes #17 - Gio Ruggiero #42 - Matt Mills #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #44 - Bayley Currey #26 - Dawson Sutton #81 - Connor Mosack #5 - Toni Breidinger #1 - William Sawalich #66 - Luke Fenhaus #33 - Frankie Muniz #76 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Jake Garcia #7 - Corey Day #22 - Josh Reaume #02 - Nathan Byrd #91 - Jack Wood #2 - Stephen Mallozzi

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Homestead-Miami Speedway for the fourth race of the season on Friday, March 21, 2025.

