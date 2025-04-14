Malcolm in the Middle fame Frankie Muniz pledges stronger comeback after Bristol mishap 

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz was caught up in a crash with the defending champion, Ty Majeski, during Friday's race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 11, 2025. Reflecting on the incident, Muniz shared an Instagram post promising a determined comeback.

The accident happened during Stage One of the 250-lap race and wrecked multiple drivers. The defending champion revealed he assumed he was going in a different direction than Muniz, but things went south, and the duo crashed into each other.

Reflecting on the mishap, Frankie Muniz shared an Instagram post and promised a comeback at the Black Tire 200 race scheduled for Friday, April 18, 2025. He captioned the post:

"Bristol was not what we were going for. No practice or qualifying was obviously not ideal. I love my team @rbr_teams and we are all working really hard. We'll be ready to prove it next week. Thanks @pbzotc for coming on board, let's do it again but with a top 10!"

The accident included fellow Truck Series drivers Brandon Jones and Stewart Friesen. Despite having a strong run, the driver's day resulted in a DNF, and Front Row Motorsports driver Chandler Smith won the Weather Guard Truck race. Friesen ended the race in P27, followed by Frankie Muniz in P31, Jones in P32, and the reigning champion Ty Majeski in P33.

Frankie Muniz reveals the "next five weeks" will probably be the hardest of his life

Earlier in March 2025, Reaume Brothers Racing driver Frankie Muniz announced major news to his fans—the revival of his well-recognized sitcom series 'Malcolm in the Middle.' The filming for the show is scheduled to start on April 13. The various commitments (filming and racing) have made Muniz's schedule quite hectic.

Reflecting on the same, the Truck Series driver highlighted he has been busy with the pre-production of the show and flew from Vancouver to Bristol Motor Speedway overnight to compete in the 250-lap race.

"If there was a rain delay, and it got moved, the race got moved to Sunday. We were already trying to figure all that out, and I've been, I've got four flights, you know, now I need to go cancel, get my money back, like I'm trying to, I'm trying to do everything to make this be as productive and positive as possible for the team, for Ford, for me, but then I also need to show up and do a really good job for them, right?" stated Frankie Muniz [00:16 onwards]

The 39-year-old actor-turned-professional race car driver landed a full-time seat in the truck series this year with Reaume Brothers Racing. He ranks 23rd on the NASCAR Truck Series driver's points table with 74 points. He has secured one top-ten finish at Daytona International Speedway this season.

