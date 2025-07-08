Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz opens up on a heartbreaking realization: “It’s the only reason anyone calls me” 

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver and American actor, Frankie Muniz, penned down an emotional note after a heartbreaking realization in his life. Muniz is popularly known for his role in the FOX sitcom, Malcolm in the Middle.

Ad

Muniz played the title character in the project, making him a prominent face in the 2000s. He was also nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globe awards for his role.

At the peak of his acting career, Frankie Muniz decided to pursue his lifelong dream of racing, pressing pause on acting. He competed in the ARCA Menards Series before making his Truck and Xfinity Series debut in 2024. This season, Muniz is competing full-time in the Truck Series with Reaume Brothers Racing.

Ad

Trending

Muniz shared a post on X on July 7, writing:

"Feels like my wife and I are always there when friends or family need a favor or helping out, lending stuff, you name it. Basically my whole life I've been asked for things. It's really the only reason anyone calls me. But when we need a hand with something, where’s everyone at? Anyone else feel like they’re giving more than they get back?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Muniz is ranked 24th in this season's rankings with 182 points to his name. The driver has finished only once in the top ten this season, finishing tenth at the Daytona International Speedway.

Frankie Muniz expressed his frustration after Truck Series race at Texas

Frankie Muniz has had a disappointing rookie season in the Craftsman Truck Series so far. The No. 33 driver has had some unfortunate incidents throughout this season, suffering from six DNFs in the first 15 races of the season.

Ad

The Malcolm in the Middle star didn't hold back on his thoughts when he suffered his fourth DNF of the year during the Truck Series race at Texas in May 2025. Muniz ran into the wall with just 25 laps to go in the race and expressed his frustration afterwards.

"It’s not my team, it’s none of us, it’s out of our control, and things just keep happening, and it’s really – it’s tough to stay motivated. Honestly, I’ve got so much going on right now, and I’m like, man, give me a win. Like a win, like, feeling like we finished the race, I thought we were racing good and you know, doing alright. Just out of my control again. I’m over it, to be honest," Frankie Muniz said via Frontstretch.

Ad

NASCAR: Truck Series - Frankie Muniz - Source: Imagn

Muniz has an average starting position of 27.4 and an average finishing position of 24.8 this season. He finished 28th during the last race at Lime Rock Park and will be back in action for the next race at Indianapolis later this month. He will hope to make a comeback and deliver a strong performance for his team and himself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.



Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.



Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.



As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.