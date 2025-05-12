Malcolm-in-the-Middle fame Frankie Muniz eyes realistic milestones for Truck Series season

Actor turned racer Frankie Muniz talked about his transition to racing from showbiz and opened up about his goals for the ongoing Truck Series season. He kicked off the 2024 season with a partial Xfinity Series program with Joey Gase Racing. However, he didn't finish either race in his two starts with the team, and he eventually transitioned to the Truck Series.

In February 2025, the No. 33 racer signed with Reaume Brothers Racing as a full-time driver.

In an interview on DRIVE with Jim Farley, Muniz talked about his goals as a driver and said that the focal point was to either win or be the fastest; however, he wanted to set realistic goals. The actor turned racer mentioned:

"I was thinking about it like 'to be a top 20 guy in the points in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series,' I think like 16 people won last year. You know what I mean? It's like if you're in the top 20 competitive series you're doing really well you know and I'm kind of setting that as the goal."

Frankie Muniz continued:

"I obviously want to win the championship but realistically to be consistently in the top 20 in that series, I think people will take us seriously. And that's kind of the the goal right now."

Muniz also reflected upon how his team's program was going to be elevated this season. The Malcolm in the Middle actor mentioned that despite being a Ford team, Reaume Brothers Racing didn't necessarily gain support from Ford. However, now that RBR was getting support from Ford, their program was about to get better.

"Let me wreck dudes, let me wreck myself": Frankie Muniz voices disappointment after Texas race woes

Frankie Muniz's NASCAR Truck Series ordeal at Texas Motor Speedway didn't end well for the racer, given that he crashed into the outside wall due to his front right tire blowing up.

While the Texas race was Muniz's fourth DNF of the season, the actor had no prior experience with the racetrack and struggled to get simulator practice owing to his shooting schedule for Malcolm in the Middle.

The No. 33 racer was in the top 15 during the second stage of the SpeedyCash.com 250 before his tire failure led to a DNF result. Talking to Frontstretch after the race, Frankie Muniz expressed his frustration and said:

"I can’t catch a break,” the driver said. “You know what I mean? Let me wreck dudes, let me wreck myself, let me feel like I did something wrong but it’s hard to keep coming. And like, it’s not my team, it’s none of us, it’s out of our control, and things just keep happening, and it’s really – it’s tough to stay motivated."

At the time, Frankie Muniz found it difficult to answer how he could stay motivated and instead reflected upon previous mechanical failures he experienced in his racing career.

The RBR racer recalled encountering 8 out of 10 mechanical failures during his 2023 stint in the ARCA series, followed by the same number of mechanical failures out of the nine races he ran in 2024. Muniz is 24th on the Truck Series points table with a total of 109 points.

