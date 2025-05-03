"It's hard to keep coming": Frankie Muniz grapples with 'out-of-control' racing woes

Actor-turned-racing driver Frankie Muniz suffered setbacks at Friday night's NASCAR Truck Series event, the SpeedyCash.com 250, when he crashed in the second half of the race, bringing him a fourth DNF result of the 2025 season.

Speaking after the race, the #33 driver was extremely disheartened and frustrated, sharing his disappointment after another race that ended poorly for him, and explaining that he's finding it difficult to come back every weekend to race after so many troubles. Muniz also vented about how he's balancing his two careers at the moment.

Speaking after the race at the Texas Motor Speedway, where the Reaume Brothers Racing driver crashed in turn 2 of Lap 147 after his tire blew out, Muniz revealed that he would prefer that his race ended because of him than something that was out of his control (via Frontstretch).

"Just right front blew. I just, I cannot, I can’t catch a break,” the driver said. “You know what I mean? Let me wreck dudes, let me wreck myself, let me feel like I did something wrong but I – it’s hard to keep coming. And like, it’s not my team, it’s none us, it’s out of our control, and things just keep happening, and it’s really – it’s tough to stay motivated."

"Honestly, I’ve got so much going on right now, and I’m like, man, give me a win. Like a win, like, feeling like we finished the race, I thought we were racing good and you know, doing alright. Just out of my control again. I’m over it, to be honest." [via Frontstretch]

Frankie Muniz has scored only one Top 10 finish this season, which came at the Truck Series season-opener in February that took place at the Daytona International Speedway. Since then, he has only finished outside of the Top 20, with his next best finish coming at Rockingham Speedway when he crossed the line to take 23rd place, which also came after the driver suffered mechanical issues.

'I may be at a new low': Frankie Muniz shared mental health update post-Rockingham

Frankie Muniz's comments after the Texas Motor Speedway event aren't the first time that the driver has made his emotional state about the challenges he's facing in his first full-time season in the Truck Series public. After the Black's Tire 200 event at the Rockingham Track towards the end of April, Muniz shared how he was feeling on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"If I'm being 100% honest... Mentally/emotionally I may be at a new low. Just wanted to say it out loud."

While he competes in NASCAR, Frankie Muniz is also currently shooting the revival of his show 'Malcolm in the Middle', doing double duty as actor and driver.

