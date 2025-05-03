Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Texas? Full results from the 2025 SpeedyCash.com 250

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 has finally concluded. The eighth race of the season started at 8 pm ET on Friday, May 2, and lasted for two hours, 33 minutes, and 31 seconds. It took place at Texas Motor Speedway, with 32 entries.

The SpeedyCash.com 250 saw 15 lead changes among eight drivers and witnessed 11 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #11 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim won Friday’s chaotic Texas Truck Series race, marking his third victory of the season.

Heim emerged victorious in a wild Truck Series Texas race as he held off Daniel Hemric and Rajah Caruth in a double-overtime finish to cross the finish line in P1.

The 22-year-old Marietta, Georgia, native led race-high 96 of 174 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.279 seconds ahead of Hemric to take the checkered flag. The win marked the 14th of his Truck Series career and became the youngest driver in the series history to cross the 14-win mark.

Meanwhile, Daniel Hemric finished runner-up, followed by Rajah Caruth, pole sitter Tyler Ankrum, and Tanner Gray in the top five. Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Bayley Currey, Dawson Sutton, and the defending series champion Ty Majeski completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway final results

Here are the final results for the NASCAR Truck Series 2025 SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway:

#11 - Corey Heim #19 - Daniel Hemric #71 - Rajah Caruth #18 - Tyler Ankrum #15 - Tanner Gray #99 - Ben Rhodes #88 - Matt Crafton #44 - Bayley Currey #26 - Dawson Sutton # #98- Ty Majeski #91 - Jack Wood #20 - Stefan Parsons #07 - Nick Sanchez(i) #02 - Nathan Byrd #76 - Spencer Boyd #38 - Chandler Smith #7 - Carson Hocevar(i) #22 - Josh Reaume #2 - Cody Dennison #42 - Matt Mills #13 - Jake Garcia #81 - Connor Mosack # #9 - Grant Enfinger #52 - Stewart Friesen #33 - Frankie Muniz # #5 - Toni Breidinger # #66 - Luke Fenhaus #34 - Layne Riggs #77 - Andres Perez De Lara # #1 - Brandon Jones (i) #17 - Giovanni Ruggiero # #45 - Kaden Honeycutt

Catch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Kansas Speedway for the ninth race of the season on Saturday, May 10.

