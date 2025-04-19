  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results from the 2025 Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results from the 2025 Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 19, 2025 01:24 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Rockingham (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 has finally concluded. The seventh race of the season started at 5 pm ET on Friday, April 18, and lasted for one hour, 49 minutes, and 37 seconds. It took place at Rockingham Speedway, with 35 entries.

Ad

The Black’s Tire 200 saw 11 lead changes among eight drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #18 Chevrolet for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Tyler Ankrum won Friday’s Rockingham Truck Series race, his first victory of the season. It ended his 130-race winless streak in the series, and he reached the victory lane in the series’ first trip to the 1.017-mile Rockingham track in 12 years.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ankrum emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from race leaders Corey Heim and Gio Ruggiero with 29 laps to go and then never looked back to cross the finish line in P1.

Ad

The 24-year-old San Bernardino, California native led the final 29 laps thanks to his team’s fuel-saving strategy and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 6.657 seconds ahead of pole-sitter Jake Garcia to take the checkered flag. The win marked second of his career and also earned a $50,000 check for winning the final Triple Truck Challenge race.

Meanwhile, Jake Garcia finished runner-up, followed by Daniel Hemric, Rajah Caruth, and Grant Enfinger in the top-five. Kaden Honeycutt, Jack Wood, Corey Heim, Connor Mosack, and Gio Ruggiero completed the top 10.

Ad
Ad

NASCAR 2025 Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway final results

Here are the final results for the NASCAR Truck Series 2025 Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway:

  1. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  2. #13 - Jake Garcia
  3. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  4. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  5. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  6. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  7. #91 - Jack Wood
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #81 - Connor Mosack
  10. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  11. #34 - Layne Riggs
  12. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  13. #38 - Chandler Smith
  14. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  15. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  16. #07 - Sammy Smith
  17. #1 - Brandon Jones
  18. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  19. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  20. #44 - Bayley Currey
  21. #56 - Timmy Hill
  22. #7 - Corey Day
  23. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  24. #88 - Matt Crafton
  25. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  26. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  27. #22 - Cody Dennison
  28. #15 - Tanner Gray
  29. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  30. #42 - Matt Mills
  31. #98 - Ty Majeski
  32. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  33. #2 - Stephen Mallozzi
  34. #90 - Justin Carroll
  35. #6 - Norm Benning

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Texas Motor Speedway for the eighth race of the season on May 2.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications