Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results from the 2025 Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 has finally concluded. The seventh race of the season started at 5 pm ET on Friday, April 18, and lasted for one hour, 49 minutes, and 37 seconds. It took place at Rockingham Speedway, with 35 entries.

The Black’s Tire 200 saw 11 lead changes among eight drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #18 Chevrolet for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Tyler Ankrum won Friday’s Rockingham Truck Series race, his first victory of the season. It ended his 130-race winless streak in the series, and he reached the victory lane in the series’ first trip to the 1.017-mile Rockingham track in 12 years.

Ankrum emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from race leaders Corey Heim and Gio Ruggiero with 29 laps to go and then never looked back to cross the finish line in P1.

The 24-year-old San Bernardino, California native led the final 29 laps thanks to his team’s fuel-saving strategy and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 6.657 seconds ahead of pole-sitter Jake Garcia to take the checkered flag. The win marked second of his career and also earned a $50,000 check for winning the final Triple Truck Challenge race.

Meanwhile, Jake Garcia finished runner-up, followed by Daniel Hemric, Rajah Caruth, and Grant Enfinger in the top-five. Kaden Honeycutt, Jack Wood, Corey Heim, Connor Mosack, and Gio Ruggiero completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway final results

Here are the final results for the NASCAR Truck Series 2025 Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway:

#18 - Tyler Ankrum #13 - Jake Garcia #19 - Daniel Hemric #71 - Rajah Caruth #9 - Grant Enfinger #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #91 - Jack Wood #11 - Corey Heim #81 - Connor Mosack #17 - Gio Ruggiero #34 - Layne Riggs #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #38 - Chandler Smith #02 - Nathan Byrd #76 - Spencer Boyd #07 - Sammy Smith #1 - Brandon Jones #5 - Toni Breidinger #26 - Dawson Sutton #44 - Bayley Currey #56 - Timmy Hill #7 - Corey Day #33 - Frankie Muniz #88 - Matt Crafton #75 - Parker Kligerman #66 - Luke Fenhaus #22 - Cody Dennison #15 - Tanner Gray #52 - Stewart Friesen #42 - Matt Mills #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes #2 - Stephen Mallozzi #90 - Justin Carroll #6 - Norm Benning

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Texas Motor Speedway for the eighth race of the season on May 2.

