“Mama needs some botox”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha shares a skincare update for ‘preventative maintenance’

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha revealed her trip to get Botox as she focused on taking care of her skin this year. She mentioned via Instagram stories her previous posts about giving up toxic substances in her kitchen where she also discussed her Botox fillers.

Samantha Busch has gained a large audience on Instagram through her daily life and healthcare tips. She currently has close to 250k followers on the platform. Recently, she revealed going to the clinic to get Botox done, mentioning that she was not in favor of the forehead wrinkles. She also mentioned turning 40 quite soon and it was time to take care of her skin.

"Hey everyone, I'm down here at skin Farm today because mama needs some Botox! So I know in my last post, obviously, when I did my story and said like yes I am going more non-toxic around the house. However, like I'm not giving up my Botox anytime soon because I don’t love the forehead wrinkles and like the crow's feet, okay? I'm gonna be 40 in a year and a half. So preventative maintenance," she said in her story.

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha reveals getting Botox as a "preventative measure" on her story (@samanthabusch on Instagram)

In a series of stories she uploaded last week, Samantha Busch discussed going non-toxic around her house, claiming that she would reduce the usage of plastic and non-stick cookware. One of the replies she got on the story mentioned her use of Botox.

Samantha replied that she would "never deny" that she gets Botox. Furthermore, she added that her "little changes" add to the overall betterment.

Samantha and Kyle Busch's son receives praise from JGR driver Chase Briscoe

Samantha and Kyle Busch's elder son Brexton followed his father's footsteps into racing and has been avid on the dirt, winning multiple races and starting a little domination on the terrain. He also won the Golden Driller at the Tulsa Shootout earlier this year, marking a significant achievement.

In a recent video that Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe shared on his social media platform, he discussed racing plans with his son Brooks at Bowman Gray where NASCAR is next headed for the pre-season Clash. Brooks mentioned that he would meet Kyle Busch and his son Brexton. Chase then asked him [00:40 onwards]:

"Okay, so you're a big fan of Kyle Busch and his board, Brexton. Why is that? Why do you like them so much?"

Brooks replied:

"Because I like them."

Chase Briscoe then mentioned that "they win a lot", saying:

"Okay, that makes a lot of sense. They win a lot. They do win a lot."

Brexton had also debuted in karts on the asphalt at the Trackhouse Motorplex in December of 2024. While his debut did not end well, he then went on to win the Golden Driller at the Tulsa junior division.

