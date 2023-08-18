“Mama needs a vacation”: Samantha Busch shares how Kyle Busch and son Brexton’s 2-week midwest swing turned into a 3-week occasion

While Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch is a full-time Cup Series driver, his wife Samantha Busch holds together their family of four, which includes her son Brexton Busch, also an up-and-coming racer.

Eight-year-old Brexton has grown to like racing just like his father. The young racer is a regular in the quarter midget and go-karting scene. With a mentor like Kyle Busch to guide him through the world of motorsports, Brexton might well be the next Busch we see in the highest echelon of the sport.

With racing around the country being an ever-expansive experience, Samantha Busch recently took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into what it is like for a racing family. With two out of the four family members racing, her schedule is a rather tight one.

Samantha elaborated on how a two-week Midwest racing swing can quickly turn into a three-week swing as she posted a story with her son, saying:

"Well, we got one whole day off of racing and guess where we're going tonight. Another racetrack, and then we leave again. Our two-week midwest swing has turned into..."

Which is when her son Brexton chipped in:

"A three-week midwest swing."

Emphasizing how hectic the family's schedule has been, Samantha said:

"And you guys (Brexton and Kyle Busch) raced four nights the week before we left. Mama needs a vacation!"

The upcoming weekend at Watkins Glen International is set to be another busy one for Samantha Busch as Brexton has quarter midget races lined from Thursday through Saturday.

Along with her son's racing activities, husband Kyle Busch will also be seen doubling his track time as he competes in both the Xfinity as well as Cup Series races.

Where did Kyle and Samantha Busch meet for the first time?

According to racingnews.co, Samantha and Kyle Busch met for the first time 16 years ago at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Samantha, who is now the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver's wife, visited the racetrack as a part of an assignment from her modeling agency. She met Busch during one of the promotional hot laps around the track.

Samantha recently recalled the couple's first meeting in an Instagram post, writing

“I did most of the talking, big surprise, and then invited him to hang out with a group of us going out that night to which he declined bc he had to work. Little did I know he had a truck race. So I thought that was the end of that until Mr. Shy had someone ask me for my number."

The Busch family will be in attendance at this weekend's racing action at Watkins Glen International.