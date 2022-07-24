"Man, there are a lot of unknowns" - Here's why Tyler Reddick feels NASCAR's Pocono Raceway outing will be an 'eye-opening weekend'

Kwik Trip 250 winner Tyler Reddick has had an impressive NASCAR season so far. After coming close several times, the 26-year-old has managed to turn the fortunes in his favor to earn his first career Cup win at Road America. Since the maiden victory, however, he couldn’t finish even in P20.

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway, Reddick feels that there are a lot of unknowns at the 2.5-mile-long track and expects the Pocono outing to be eye-opening for the #8 Chevrolet driver.

NASCAR @NASCAR @TylerReddick



a driver so confident, he's helping the competition. a driver so confident, he's helping the competition. .@TylerReddick 👆 a driver so confident, he's helping the competition. https://t.co/qurnU0BLOU

In a recent interview, Reddick spoke about his expectations about how the Next Gen cars will perform at the unknown and uncertainty of Pocono Raceway. He stated that there are a lot of hidden things about this track as he spoke with the drivers who have run testing at Pocono Raceway. He went on to say that Turn 1 is probably faster than it has ever been as there are a lot of things that have raised the stakes at the Tricky Triangle.

Reddick said:

“Man, there are a lot of unknowns. I’ve talked with a lot of drivers about how the testing went. The Tunnel Turn is probably faster than it’s ever been, driving even faster than you ever have into Turn 1, there’s a lot of things that have just upped the stakes at the Tricky Triangle. It’s going to be an eye-opening weekend.”

RCR @RCRracing



@sheetz | @TylerReddick Getting creative trying to beat the heat at Pocono! Getting creative trying to beat the heat at Pocono! @sheetz | @TylerReddick https://t.co/3hFMKiRT2M

Tyler Reddick on the biggest challenge at Pocono Raceway

Further in the interview, when asked about Tyler Reddick's biggest challenge at Pocono Raceway, he said that he has been haunted the most this season, with the Next Gen car closing out the entire race. He later said that the Next Gen car makes the pit-road and restarts very critical as it brings the garage a lot closer.

Reddick said:

“More than anything is kind of what has been haunting us most of this season, which is trying to close out the entire race. With this Next Gen car, all the little details matter more and more, whether it’s pit road or restarts, it’s all very critical. This Next Gen car has brought the entire garage closer together. The competition is closer than it’s ever been. You just have to go out there and manage your race.”

Catch Reddick at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far