“Man is he massively talented!” - Sammy Smith earns plaudits from NASCAR fans after impressing at Martinsville

NASCAR Xfinity driver Sammy Smith had an impressive outing at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday (April 15). Smith finished second in Call 811.com Before You Dig 250 race behind his Joe Gibbs teammate John Hunter Nemechek.

Nemechek and Sammy Smith were the fastest drivers on Saturday, as both battled for the victory. Although Nemechek had the extra pace to win the race, Smith grabbed everyone's attention with his race craft.

With 19 laps to go for the checkered flag, the #18 Joe Gibbs Racing driver in third place pulled a move on the outside of Josh Berry's #8 and Nemechek's #20 cars to take the lead momentarily. The brave overtake from the 18-year-old garnered praise from the fans.

NASCAR fans reacted to the brilliant manoeuvre on Twitter, commending the #18 driver's efforts. Here are a few reactions:

Isaac Stephen @isaacv2495 @DennyDelivers Sammy Smith may be a pay driver. But man is he massively talented! @DennyDelivers Sammy Smith may be a pay driver. But man is he massively talented!

Martin 🏳️‍🌈 @RobergMartin41 Sammy Smith gives me faith that there's still successful young drivers that won't wreck someone to pass them Sammy Smith gives me faith that there's still successful young drivers that won't wreck someone to pass them

Eric Estepp @EricEstepp17



#NASCAR Sammy Smith trading bumps with Berry to get the lead! Textbook, eye for an eye, short track racing. Sammy Smith trading bumps with Berry to get the lead! Textbook, eye for an eye, short track racing.#NASCAR

Free Nascar DFS 😉 @DfsNascar What a move Sammy SmithWhat a move Sammy Smith 👀 What a move

Chris Skala @_ChrisSkala Trying to figure out how Sammy Smith made that car stick on the restart. The kid has something. @NASCAR_Xfinity Trying to figure out how Sammy Smith made that car stick on the restart. The kid has something. @NASCAR_Xfinity

Martin 🏳️‍🌈 @RobergMartin41 Credit to Sammy Smith for not being a fumbass there like most of the drivers his age that would have just sent Berry into the stratosphere Credit to Sammy Smith for not being a fumbass there like most of the drivers his age that would have just sent Berry into the stratosphere

John Hunter Nemechek and Sammy Smith round off an impressive weekend for Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing took home a 1-2 finish as John Hunter Nemechek and Sammy Smith led the field from the front. While Cole Custer and Josh Berry were also in the hunt for the win, the JGR drivers successfully kept them behind.

Nemechek swept both stages to take a dominant victory, having led 198 of the 250 laps. He earned his second win of the season as he battled Sammy Smith, who was hot on his heels for most of the race.

The #20 driver was glad that the battle with his teammate didn't end in a wreck. He said in a post-race interview:

"It was good hard short track racing. We didn't wreck each other and we put on a show. I'm thankful for Sammy (Smith). Happy to be racing with him. We race each other hard but we race each other clean. Just happy to get this thing to victory lane today. I'm super pumped."

The #18 driver added that he raced Nemechek with respect to avoid wrecking each other.

"I think it was really good. I tried to race John Hunter (Nemechek) with a lot of respect to try to make sure one of us got the win, but at the end, I think the 00 (Cole Custer) was kind of beating my bumper off, so I thought it was fair to move him back. "

John Hunter Nemechek pocketed $100,000 after winning the Dash 4 Cash event in the race. Winning the race, the #18 driver won the extra prize money and secured a spot in the next event at the Talladega Superspeedway. Smith also qualified for the Dash 4 Cash race along with Cole Custer and Josh Berry.

