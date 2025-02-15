Marissa Gilliland turns heads in black off-shoulder bodycon dress for Valentine's date night with husband Todd Gilliland

NASCAR driver Todd Gilliland's wife, Marissa Gilliland, recently shared a few snapshots on social media, dressed in a sleek black outfit as she celebrated Valentine’s Day with her husband. Marissa frequently offers glimpses into their personal life and is often seen cheering him on from the stands during race weekends.

Todd Gilliland made his Cup Series debut in the Daytona 500, driving the #38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports after a successful run in the Truck Series. His NASCAR journey began in 2017 at Dover Motor Speedway, where he piloted the #46 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports. With three Truck Series victories, Gilliland climbed the ranks to NASCAR’s top level. Now in his third season, the 24-year-old continues to chase his first Cup Series win, having secured 10 top-ten finishes in 106 starts.

Todd Gilliland and his wife, Marissa, recently stepped out to celebrate Valentine’s Day, marking another special moment in their journey together. Marissa turned heads with her bold fashion choice, sharing a photo of her elegant black off-shoulder bodycon dress, which featured a striking flower detail on the neckline. Here's a look at her outfit:

via @marissagilliland_ on Instagram

Here's another picture of Marissa and Todd Gilliland as they headed out for 'date night.'

"Valentines date night" she wrote on her story

via @marissagililand_ on Instagram

Ahead of the Daytona 500, Todd Gilliland delivered a solid performance in Duel 2, securing an impressive P7 finish. As a result, the Front Row Motorsports driver is set to start the Great American Race from the 7th row in P14. He shared a post on Instagram, captioned:

" Took home a P7 last night in duel 2. Rolling off P14 on Sunday for The Great American Race"

Can he exceed expectations and make a strong start to his 2025 season? Let us know in the comments!

"It is really humbling": Todd Gilliland reacts to reuniting with familiar sponsor for 2025

Former NASCAR driver David Gilliland raced full-time for Front Row Motorsports in 2011, securing a career-best third-place finish in the Daytona 500. In 2013, he became the first FRM driver to race the #34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford at Daytona. Now, in 2025, his son Todd Gilliland continues the legacy as Love’s Travel Stops returns as his sponsor, a partnership he proudly embraces.

nFRM's #34 driver reflected on this reunion and said:

"It is really humbling to race the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang beginning next season. It’s just another cool moment in my career to race for a company that represented my father at FRM. The No. 34 Ford is what started FRM in the Cup Series, and there is a lot of history with Love’s, FRM and my family. I still remember watching my dad race the Love’s Ford."

Catch the #34 LovesTravelStop Ford at Daytona tomorrow at 2:30 PM Eastern time.

