“Mark your calendars”: Denny Hamlin makes bold statement about 23XI Racing’s future in NASCAR amid ongoing lawsuit

Denny Hamlin recently commented on the ongoing dispute with NASCAR, which in its latest legal proceeding has put the former's team, 23XI Racing, into open team quarters. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver said that everything regarding the situation with NASCAR will be 'exposed' on December 1 this year.A federal judge recently denied the teams' respective requests to continue racing with charters pending trial and steered the two teams right back to the classification such that now 23XI and Front Row are no longer chartered teams and are now &quot;open teams&quot; for a minimum of two races (Dover and Indianapolis). Their starts in each race are not guaranteed as they must qualify on speed if there are more than 40 teams.Open teams earn significantly less prize money, less than a third of a chartered team's earnings, and take on more financial risk. They do not have the same base payout or protections from the charter system. While the case is scheduled for trial beginning in December 2025, the teams' immediate situation for the rest of the season is dependent on obtaining any further emergency relief or preliminary injunctions from the courts. Ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series at Dover, Denny Hamlin answered the question regarding the 23XI's future. He said (during a pre-race press conference):&quot;You know, all I can tell you, and this will just be my blanket answer for all questions about this, is that if you want answers, you want to understand why this is all happening, come December 1st. You'll get the answers that you're looking for, and all will be exposed.&quot;He further added:&quot;December 1st is all that matters. Mark your calendar.&quot;23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, along with Front Row Motorsports, is engaged in an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR. At the heart of the dispute is the charter system in NASCAR, which functions as a type of franchise by ensuring a place and income for teams that choose to participate.Denny Hamlin on 23XI and FRM's legal battle with NASCARDenny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, has delivered a strong message regarding the team’s ongoing lawsuit against NASCAR, emphasizing that both 23XI and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) are fully prepared to see the legal battle through to the end.During the pre-race press conference at the Pocono Raceway last mont, Hamlin said:&quot;I have stated publicly that I've always hoped cooler heads would prevail... I can tell you this is, it’s not on our end that needs, you know, the cooler heads. It's certainly, we've said that. I think the difference is they're saying different things on their side. So, we're prepared to go all the way,&quot; Denny Hamlin said (09:30 onwards).He stated publicly that while he always hoped for a peaceful resolution and “cooler heads to prevail,” the decision now rests with NASCAR, not the teams. Hamlin underscored that 23XI and FRM have made their stance clear and will not back down, hinting at a willingness to go all the way to trial if necessary.