  • NASCAR
  • “Mark your calendars”: Denny Hamlin makes bold statement about 23XI Racing’s future in NASCAR amid ongoing lawsuit

“Mark your calendars”: Denny Hamlin makes bold statement about 23XI Racing’s future in NASCAR amid ongoing lawsuit

By Mayank Shukla
Published Jul 19, 2025 18:47 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) walks to his vehicle in preparation for a practice run at Sonoma Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin - Imagn Images

Denny Hamlin recently commented on the ongoing dispute with NASCAR, which in its latest legal proceeding has put the former's team, 23XI Racing, into open team quarters. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver said that everything regarding the situation with NASCAR will be 'exposed' on December 1 this year.

Ad

A federal judge recently denied the teams' respective requests to continue racing with charters pending trial and steered the two teams right back to the classification such that now 23XI and Front Row are no longer chartered teams and are now "open teams" for a minimum of two races (Dover and Indianapolis). Their starts in each race are not guaranteed as they must qualify on speed if there are more than 40 teams.

Ad
Trending

Open teams earn significantly less prize money, less than a third of a chartered team's earnings, and take on more financial risk. They do not have the same base payout or protections from the charter system.

While the case is scheduled for trial beginning in December 2025, the teams' immediate situation for the rest of the season is dependent on obtaining any further emergency relief or preliminary injunctions from the courts. Ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series at Dover, Denny Hamlin answered the question regarding the 23XI's future. He said (during a pre-race press conference):

Ad
"You know, all I can tell you, and this will just be my blanket answer for all questions about this, is that if you want answers, you want to understand why this is all happening, come December 1st. You'll get the answers that you're looking for, and all will be exposed."
Ad

He further added:

"December 1st is all that matters. Mark your calendar."
Ad

23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, along with Front Row Motorsports, is engaged in an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR. At the heart of the dispute is the charter system in NASCAR, which functions as a type of franchise by ensuring a place and income for teams that choose to participate.

Denny Hamlin on 23XI and FRM's legal battle with NASCAR

Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, has delivered a strong message regarding the team’s ongoing lawsuit against NASCAR, emphasizing that both 23XI and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) are fully prepared to see the legal battle through to the end.

Ad

During the pre-race press conference at the Pocono Raceway last mont, Hamlin said:

"I have stated publicly that I've always hoped cooler heads would prevail... I can tell you this is, it’s not on our end that needs, you know, the cooler heads. It's certainly, we've said that. I think the difference is they're saying different things on their side. So, we're prepared to go all the way," Denny Hamlin said (09:30 onwards).
Ad
youtube-cover

He stated publicly that while he always hoped for a peaceful resolution and “cooler heads to prevail,” the decision now rests with NASCAR, not the teams. Hamlin underscored that 23XI and FRM have made their stance clear and will not back down, hinting at a willingness to go all the way to trial if necessary.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications